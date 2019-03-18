Graffiti artists paint Thiruvananthapuram red

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Election graffiti on walls across the district have triggered a bout of nostalgia in voters. The ban on vinyl flex by the Election Commission has brought back decade-old election memories. “Back then, elections were more like a festival - walls were covered with graffiti, notices, posters and announcements. With green protocol and the ban on flex, we hope to witness the faded election memories livening up in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections,” says graffiti artist Chamayam Pradeep.

Full-time and part-time graffiti workers who had left the profession are looking forward to coming back. They are in high demand due to the decreased availability of graffiti artists. “Usually we work during the night, but due to the increased targets and fewer artists, we work in the morning as well. Work takes place from 6 am till 11 pm. Due to the rising temperature we take a break and resume work from 3 pm,” says Pradeep. Along with six of his teammates, he had started work for the Lok Sabha elections on March 1. “We have covered nearly 425 walls in Vattiyoorkavu, Nemom and Thiruvananthapuram central,” he says.

The ban has become a boon for graffiti artists. Artists are receiving good wages. “We get `120 per metre of the wall. Before the ban, we used to receive `800 per 10-meters and now we are able to receive `200,” says Pradeep. On a daily basis, the artist with the six-member team is able to receive a total income of `20,000 to `25,000.

According to the artists, GST had affected the cost of colour powders used for graffiti. “Initially the fluorescent colour powder cost `40 per 100 gram. Now, GST is reflected in the cost. The shops at Chalai charge `60 to `80 per 100 gram,” says artist Manoj Kumar from Mottamoodu.

Certain artists work due to pure affection towards the party. According to graffiti artist Gopan Sagari, he is ready to work even without wages.

“The demand has increased, there are artists who receive `2,000 per day. But I do not work for money. I’m ready to work either for `500 or no wage.” Gopan started election graffiti work two weeks earlier and has covered more than 250 walls in Pettah, Vettucaud and Kattakada.

Artist Suresh Babu from Kattakada says, “Less than 15 walls were used for election graffiti per booth in the past elections. But now it has increased to 25 and more.”