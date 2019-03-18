Livares: Where community fuels innovation

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The journey for tech startup Livares has not been easy. What started in a small old sheeted roof house near Kunnukuzhy, has grown into a big company today, thereby being an incredible example of the success potential of Indian startups. Founded by seven engineering students from Kerala University, the startup is celebrating its 10th successful year and creating a path for other young and aspiring entrepreneurs with the theme 'People First' which focuses on making products for the community.

Based in Technopark, the startup began with a capital of C2.3 lakh gathered with the help of family members. Initially started as a web development company in 2009, Livares InfoTech was later incorporated in 2012 as 'Livares Technologies (P) Ltd'. The startup offers a wide range of technology services such as mobile applications, educational applications, applications for Communication Systems, Web and Cloud Applications, IoT and Embedded applications, Image Processing Services, Augmented reality, E-Commerce Solutions.

Despite being a young startup, Livares has already made substantial strides into the market with the distinctive collage of innovative products.

Expanding the organisation, the team co-founded an IoT startup 'Troncart Solutions' with Tachlog in 2018 with a vision to offer more services to the industry.

The very first product 'Flow', a smart utility metering solution was soft launched in Gitex, Dubai in 2018 and received much appreciation.

“ This is one of our major projects and the manufacturing is scheduled for June. Most of the time the companies won't be able to bill the complete utility. Our product is very much relevant at a time when there is water scarcity as companies will be able to reduce prices,” said Aneez Ahmed N, co-founder of Livares. SmartGro, another product, helps implementing drip irrigation in landscaping and precision farming. 'Troncart' has more students as clients who are passionate about hardware. “Most startups fail due to conflict of interests among the directors but till now, Livares has overcome all hurdles with team's support and expertise in different areas,” said Jaseel A R, co-founder.

At present, Livares has started partnerships and operations around the globe. The startup has also registered a company 'Livares Autotech Global LLC' with a German partnership in 2018 in UAE to fuel focus on MEA region. The firm has a client base across Middle East, Europe, US and Africa. Along with foreign clients, Livares is also associated with government organisations like Kerala State IT Mission, Kerala State Electricity Board, Kerala Startup Mission, ICFOSS, Kerala Motor vehicle Department