Water that comes at a price in Thiruvananthapuaram

Add to it, many suppliers are devoid of proper licences to supply drinking water in the city. 

Published: 18th March 2019 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2019 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As temperatures go north, water availability across the city takes a dip. Making use of the situation, drinking water suppliers are reported to have hiked prices to Rs 1,200 from Rs 800, for a 2,000 litre shipment. Add to it, many suppliers are devoid of proper licences to supply drinking water in the city. 

On condition on anonymity, a bore well owner said, "We retail water through various lorry operators. I have not increased the rate, but many have. The demand is high in hilly areas where there are no water connections and places where the Kerala Water Authority is unable to supply water due to the shortage." With lorry drivers being the suppliers' primary advertisers, frequent customers reach out for supply by contacting them, giving drivers a free hand to pick the source for fulfilling such orders. 
Neyyattinkara Municipality chairperson W H Heeba said, in rural areas the water supply happens in a very organised way, with these suppliers mainly focusing on areas with a recurrent water crisis. "The local self-government bodies are keeping an eye out for such suppliers," she said.

While price hike and the legality remain points of concern, the question of safety comes to the forefront when consumption of such water supplied.  Public health specialist Praveen G Pai said the level of mineral content dissolved is a health concern. If the source is high on iron or other mineral content, it may result in damage to internal organs.  

"A water test before consuming such water would be prudent," he said. However, when it comes to the bore well water supply, the water is mostly collected from unaccounted sources, making it difficult for such checks to happen.

