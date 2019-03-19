Chief secretary to open ‘Udyam Samaagam’ 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Secretary Tom Jose will inaugurate a two-day conclave named ‘Udyam Samaagam’ on March 19. The event organised the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) Development Institute will be held at the Al Saj Convention Centre at Kazhakuttam.

The conclave aims to promote the growth of MSME sector through technology innovation with focus areas such as AI, robotics, IoT and electronics. Seminars, B2B meet and interactions would also be organised as part of the conclave.

Dr K Elangovan, Industries principal secretary, will preside over and K Sivashankar, secretary, electronics and communication will deliver the key note address. ISRO associate director Kishorenath will be the chief guest.