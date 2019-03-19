Gandhian principles timeless, says Indian Council for Gandhian Studies chairman

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Gandhian followers need to remain vigilant about the politics of violence. Ideas should be spread only by adhering to the philosophy of non-violence and the significance of Gandhian path and principles are timeless, said N Radhakrishnan, chairman, Indian Council for Gandhian Studies and who is also the former chairman of the Kerala Gandhi Smaraka Nidhi.

He was speaking after inaugurating a programme organised by the various Gandhian organisations to felicitate anti-alcohol campaigner F M Lasar, who was recently awarded doctorate by the German institute ‘International Peace University’.