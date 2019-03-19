Now, a five-star kitchen for prisoners at Poojappura Central Jail

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Poojappura Central Jail has set a model for prisons in the other states by constructing a five-star model kitchen. A budget of Rs 1 crore 49 lakh has been spent for the same, equipped with modern kitchen facilities. According to the prison officials-in-charge, the prime focus is on health and hygiene. "In the beginning, we used to have wood burning stoves which gave rise to smoke. The new kitchen has a number of steamers which helps in preserving the nutritional value of the food. Kitchen walls will not be affected by smoke, thereby remaining clean," said Rajesh Kumar, deputy superintendent, Poojappura Central Jail. He also added that the new kitchen was a necessity as cooking food for 1,400 prisoners was a difficult task in the old kitchen.

The new kitchen can have 20 workers simultaneously unlike the previous one. Currently, a total of 20 workers work during the day and 12 at night. The new kitchen also has fire doors installed which prevent the spread of fire and smoke. Chapatis for 100 prisoners can be made altogether using the new chapati makers, which will also save time.

High-performance axial fans have been installed at the corners along with chimneys with exhaust fans. Sixty kilograms of rice, 240-50 idlis, 50-litre curries can be cooked concurrently in the new kitchen. Food will be served in stainless steel plates to keep the kitchen premises plastic-free. It also has separate storerooms and sections to keep vegetables, meat and fish clean.

A number of lights, washbasins and power breakers have also been installed. The prison officials informed that the new kitchen will be opened by next month after the elections.