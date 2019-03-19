When the high hits a low: Strong undercurrent of the drug mafia in Thiruvananthapuram

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The recent brutal murders of three youths in brawls with drugs as the main culprit in the capital indicated a strong undercurrent of the drug mafia.

Though the city police has brought out various initiatives to curb the drug menace, repeated incidents and drug seizures have concreted the fact that such 'initiatives' are futile. For instance, 'Anti- Narcotic Clubs' were established in all educational institutions to generate awareness among students to stay away from drug abuse. However, the cases registered in various police stations reveal students under the age of 20 falling prey to the dangerous 'lifestyle'.

Recent statistics point out that the quantity of manufactured psychotropic drugs circulated in the city is twice more than ganja, hashish and heroin. Minors fall prey to criminal activities to obtain money for drugs. A primary matter of concern is the increase in the number of teenagers in the district admitted to various de-addiction centres.

City police has already initiated a crackdown on the peddlers. LSD, pethidine and cocaine comprise the drugs easily available in the city. According to A Santhosh Kumar, assistant commissioner of police, Narcotic cell, Thiruvananthapuram, the city has seen a huge influx of high-end psychotropic ‘recreational drugs’. He said drugs are easy to conceal and can’t be detected during an ordinary inspection. “Peddlers even conceal it in their undergarments. This factor has turned favourable for those smuggling drugs. They prefer drugs over ganja. In fact, the supply of ganja has seen a dip in the city,” Santhosh said. He feels drug abuse can be lowered if the demand reduces.

"Proper awareness is the need of the hour. Parents must be conscious about the behavioural change in their adolescent children. Police along with the excise department are making efforts to reduce the demand for drugs," he said.

Despite denial from college authorities, drug abuse is a rising occurrence among students.

City-based rehabilitation centres and counsellors unanimously agree that the youth abuse a wide variety of drugs instead of the usual charas-ganja. Psychiatrists cite curiosity, peer pressure and adventurism as the driving factor. "It has been observed that most patients come from broken families where communication is a huge issue between parents and children. It is indeed a matter of concern that today's teenagers are rather frustrated. Peddlers market drugs to such groups. This aggravates the frustration to criminal activities. Films too play a role in influencing youngsters, " said Dr C J John, psychiatrist.