ATM fraud: Rs 2 lakh siphoned off from senior citizen’s account in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: IN a suspected case of internet banking fraud, an amount of Rs 2 lakh has been siphoned off from the bank account of a senior citizen in the city. Jayakumaran Nair hailing from Peyad lost the money through multiple withdrawals from an ATM in Patna in Bihar. The cyber cell of city police has registered a case in connection with the complaint.

According to police,the fraud came to light when he presented a cash cheque of `2 lakh at the SBI branch at Valiyavila. When he approached the bank for the statement, it revealed that `2 lakh was withdrawn from his account 12 times from March 8. The complaint confirmed that the OTP number was not revealed to anyone through phone. At the same time, he was not aware of the withdrawal messages which was received in his mobile phone, police said.

“A probe has begun to identify the culprit. It is learnt that the accused is from Bihar. Once we get an official communication from the bank, we will extend the probe to the north Indian state. The culprit will be brought to book soon,” an officer said.

As per rules, the banks are liable to refund the money to the customers if the money is cleared off from their accounts without their knowledge. Jayakumaran Nair has also filed a complaint to City Police Commissioner Kori Sanjay Kumar Gurudin. The commissioner has also assured prompt action.

Hi-tech crooks

