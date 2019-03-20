The outbreak: Quantum leap in measles cases in Thiruvananthapuram

Merin Mariya By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The heat wave has brought in an increased number of measles cases across the state capital. In what could be termed as a major outbreak, measles have been reported among adults and infants. March saw 114 reported cases at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College alone. As per the statewide data, as many as 270 cases were reported from across Kerala.

It also revealed an unlikely pattern of measles spreading in infants below nine months and in children above 15. Doctors pinpoint the reason to geographical coincidence or a shift in epidemiology.

"For precautionary purposes, we conducted a Measles-Rubella (MR) campaign where an extra dose of the medicine was distributed among the general public above the age of 15. For adults between the age group of 20-30, who are affected by measles, it could be a geographical coincide despite being vaccinated at a younger age and moving into a new location thereby coming in contact with the virus. If the outbreak occurs among infants in a district that could be the sign of less vaccination coverage in the area," said Dr Indu P S, state coordinator, Prevention of Epidemic and Infectious Disease Cell, (SPEID) cell, Medical College.

She pointed out that most diseases, especially childhood disorders, could experience an epidemiological shift to a higher age.All children are protected when childhood immunisation becomes universal. Nevertheless, the virus circulating in the community could attack adults.

For example, if the adult has taken a single dose and skipped the second dose, they might not be safe. These people belong to the most vulnerable category or are relatively susceptible to measles, she said.

Dr K Santosh, paediatrician with the Medical College, feels the relatively immune category has also been affected.

"A total of 35 per cent cases of infants below nine months and 35 per cent measles cases among adults above the age of 15 have been reported statewide. Similarly, two per cent of people who have taken two doses of vaccination and yet been affected by measles have also been reported. Because of individual variations, this cannot be prevented and some remain susceptible," he said.

Doctors opine that measles spread easily during the summer and the only precautionary measure is to receive vaccination on time. "Symptoms include fever, rashes, red eyes, running nose and sore throat, which take about 15 days to appear. Get two doses of MR vaccination if affected by measles. It's 98 per cent effective. Drink water, increase your daily antioxidant intake and eat plenty of fruits," said Dr Indu.