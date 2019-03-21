Health experts feel compulsory swimming classes should be part of school curriculum

Merin Mariya By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the increasing number of deaths due to drowning reported across the state, health experts feel the need for compulsory swimming classes in schools as part of the curriculum.

"Swimming is one among the three mother sports which everyone should learn. We are inherently born with the skill which one has to enhance under a trainer. It is ideal to learn swimming at the age of four when a child's body is fully developed. It could help in improving their hand-eye coordination, muscle development, core strengthening and enhancing mental wellness," said Dr G Kishore, director, Sports Authority of India(SAI). He also pointed out the importance of swimming in people with disabilities as a natural curative of all physical ailments. He calls it a natural 'Pranayam' in which the methodology includes inhaling plenty of oxygen thereby reducing stress to generate balance and endurance.

For Viswas S, a Class X student of Lakshmi Vilasam High School, Pothencode, swimming helped him in building survival skills along with other health benefits. "My parents wanted me to learn swimming as drowning is considered to be one of the most common causes of accidental death. Initially, I used to find it difficult and tiring, later it became a craze for me. It is not just a life-saving skill but is also therapeutic in nature," he said. He also mentioned that in 2018 he moved to Thiruvananthapuram from Tirupati, his home town, along with his family to learn new techniques in swimming. "I have participated in many swimming competitions including the nationals. The opportunities are higher in Kerala and they have good coaches. I plan to continue swimming as it has become a part of my life. I want to represent India in international swimming events," Viswas said.

Schools in the capital city have adapted swimming as part of their curriculum aiming at improving students physical and mental health. Mother India International Residential Public School, Keezhattingal, began giving training lessons for students of Class IV to VIII as part of their optional extracurricular activity. "We don't have a swimming pool in the school, but those interested will be taken to the nearby private swimming pool by trainers. Weekly sessions last for one and half hours usually, regular head above water strokes and free-style are taught. We also provide instructions and awareness classes regarding water safety," said Sangeetha V S, teaching staff. She also added that within a year there is a 30 per cent increase in students opting for swimming classes as their extracurricular activity.

According to Sonitha Nath, teaching staff of Trivandrum International School, preschoolers must learn swimming as it could help them perform well throughout their life. "We have been giving training for students from KG to Class XII since 2003. As much as it is a part of their curriculum it has also become a part of their everyday routine," she said. She also pointed out the correlation between swimming and kid's academic performance as those engaged in swimming seem more academically confident and bright.

Bijumon T V, swimming coach, LNCPE, feels the increased urbanisation results in the disappearance of ponds and lakes led people to prefer swimming pools for recreational purpose. "There is a huge demand for swimming among school children. I have been training students for the past 15 years, the summer camp is about to begin from April 1 and we already have 200 plus registrations by now. More than fifty per cent of students who join swimming classes for recreational purpose tend to continue swimming even after the summer camp session is over," said Bijumon T V, swimming coach, LNCPE.