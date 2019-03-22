Registration for children’s summer camp begins

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Registrations have begun for the summer camp for children, organised by the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs, in April and May. As part of the programme, the participants will be trained in swimming, badminton, basketball, table tennis, tennis, gymnastics, judo, taekwondo and karate. The programme will be conducted at different venues including the swimming pool, gymnastics centre, Jimmy George Indoor Stadium; Tennis Academy at Kumarapuram and Shooting Range at Vattiyoorkavu. For details, visit www.sportskerala.org . Registration can be done from Friday. After registration, applicants should submit the printout of the application to the Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs at Jimmy George Indoor Stadium, Vellayambalam, during office hours.