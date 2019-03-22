Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

These walls say it all!

The artists are happy that the demand has increased this year, as it will help them make a few extra bucks.

Published: 22nd March 2019 01:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2019 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the green protocol, election graffiti is making a come back this season! And what's unique this year is there is a rising demand for multiple-language graffiti art, aimed in attracting  people from other states.

Chamayam Pradeep, a city-based graffiti artist says the Amaravila-Vellara road sports election writings on walls in English, Tamil and Malayalam. "I have done graffiti for Sasi Tharoor MP. He had made it clear that the writing should be in different languages, so that even migrant workers can also vote. Even though, it is quite uncommon in Thiruvananthapuram to come across writings in multiple languages, this year, you can find many in and around the city," said Chamayam Pradeep.

At Parassala, a number of walls have writings in Tamil, says another graffiti artist  Gopan Sagari " Usually, we write in Malayalam along with the logo, but this year I have been asked to write in Hindi too. It is easy as I just need to copy the words given to me, " said Gopan Sagari, Thycaud.

"The graffiti work during the elections is a part-time job, but it is worth the time as we get paid around Rs 2,500 per day. There is a huge demand since the artists are also less in number and we have been asked to meet the targets in limited time. So far, we have covered around 250 plus walls in a week," said Gopan.

