Water-borne illnesses on the rise in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Along with soaring temperature, the summer has brought in an array of diseases. And unsurprisingly, it’s the waterborne illnesses that are on the rise in the state.

On Wednesday alone 34 cases of suspected Hepatitis A were reported across the state, of which seven were confirmed. So far, 66 cases of Hepatitis A have been confirmed of 332 suspected cases. Forty-three of Hepatitis B cases and seven Hepatitis C cases have also been reported in March.

“Water scarcity during summer gives rise to such waterborne diseases,” said Dr Saritha R L, Director, Health Services. “People tend to drink from roadside stalls or shops, which end up them getting waterborne diseases like hepatitis and diarrhea. We always insist people to drink from pure sources,” she said.

Chickenpox is one of the usual summer diseases. In March alone, 2,917 cases have been recorded with one reported death. So far this year, chicken pox has caused seven deaths. “People still depend on the alternative systems of treatment which is a major cause of deaths as far as chickenpox attack in concerned. The modern medicine has proper medication, without any complications, for it which should be taken,” said Dr Reena K J, Additional Director, Health Service.

Several cases of sun burn too have been reported from various parts of the state. In the past two days, 41 such cases have been reporters.Such a large number raises the pertinent question of the availability of burn care in all the government hospitals.

“Sub burns reported so far are mild and were treated well in the local hospitals. We had given instructions to DMOs to ensure burn care as well as treatment for rashes, heat stroke and exhaustion,” said Dr Reena.

There has also been a steady rise in the mosquito borne diseases with the onset of the summer. Of the 66 suspected cases of dengue fever reported this month, 47 have been confirmed.

