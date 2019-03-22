Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Water-borne illnesses on the rise in Kerala

Along with soaring temperature, the summer has brought in an array of diseases.

Published: 22nd March 2019 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2019 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Along with soaring temperature, the summer has brought in an array of diseases. And unsurprisingly, it’s the waterborne illnesses that are on the rise in the state.

On Wednesday alone 34 cases of suspected Hepatitis A were reported across the state, of which seven were confirmed. So far, 66 cases of Hepatitis A have been confirmed of 332 suspected cases. Forty-three of Hepatitis B cases and seven Hepatitis C cases have also been reported in March.

“Water scarcity during summer gives rise to such waterborne diseases,” said Dr Saritha R L, Director, Health Services. “People tend to drink from roadside stalls or shops, which end up them getting waterborne diseases like hepatitis and diarrhea. We always insist people to drink from pure sources,” she said.

Chickenpox is one of the usual summer diseases. In March alone, 2,917 cases have been recorded with one reported death. So far this year, chicken pox has caused seven deaths. “People still depend on the alternative systems of treatment which is a major cause of deaths as far as chickenpox attack in concerned. The modern medicine has proper medication, without any complications, for it which should be taken,” said Dr Reena K J, Additional Director, Health Service.

Several cases of sun burn too have been reported from various parts of the state. In the past two days, 41 such cases have been reporters.Such a large number raises the pertinent question of the availability of burn care in all the government hospitals.

“Sub burns reported so far are mild and were treated well in the local hospitals. We had given instructions to DMOs to ensure burn care as well as treatment for rashes, heat stroke and exhaustion,” said Dr Reena.
There has also been a steady rise in the mosquito borne diseases with the onset of the summer. Of the 66 suspected cases of dengue fever reported this month, 47 have been confirmed.

Seven chickenpox deaths

Chickenpox is one of the usual summer diseases. In March alone, 2,917 cases have been recorded with one reported death. So far this year, chickenpox has caused seven deaths

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
water borne illnes Hepatitis A

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Photo Biennale: A 115-year-old library provides a vintage setting
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Kolkata Knight Riders' X factor?
Gallery
Finland topped the list of happiest countries for the second year in a row. (In picture: Waterfront in Finland)
IN PICTURES | Finland tops world happiness rankings, India at 140th place
The ongoing repair work of columns at the basement area of the under-construction building in Dharwad is said to be a possible reason for its collapse. (Photo | D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad building collapse: What we know so far
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp