Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Governor P Sathasivam calls for sustainable efforts to conserve water

Governor P Sathasivam has called for sustainable and integrated efforts to conserve water and soil.

Published: 23rd March 2019 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2019 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

Governor P Sathasivam visiting the exhibition stall set up by the Water Resources Department at Kanakakunnu palace on the occasion of World Water Day | Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor P Sathasivam has called for sustainable and integrated efforts to conserve water and soil. He was speaking after inaugurating the World Water Day observance here on Friday.“Despite having trees, mountains, rivers and other natural resources Kerala faces the problems of drought and water scarcity. This is the result of unscientific utilisation of water and other natural resources in the past,” he said.

The Governor said the 2018 floods should be taken as a warning signal. The gradual decline of the groundwater level is a cause for concern. To raise it is a challenge. Renovation and conservation of streams and ponds will increase the water storage capacity. Scientific interventions are needed for the conservation of surface water as well. All these can help the state overcome drought and floods, he said.

The Governor stressed the need for sustainable and integrated projects to ensure water availability to people, farmers and industries. People in remote locations should get safe drinking water. Efforts should be taken to harvest rainwater.

Early preparations are necessary to face the challenges posed by climate change and global warming, Sathasivam said. The UN has warned about the shortage of water in 2030 owing to climate change.
While half of the water available in the country is wasted, lakhs of people are facing the shortage of drinking water. Water conservation efforts should be taken at farmlands also. Drip and micro irrigation methods would help in this regard.

Sathasivam said he was still active in farming. Drip and micro irrigation methods are used in his 30-acre farmland in Tamil Nadu.He also called for conducting conservation awareness programmes among the school children.

Water Resources additional chief secretary Vishwas Mehta presided over the function. NABARD chief general manager R Sreenivasan delivered the keynote address.

It was attended by Central Groundwater Board regional director V Kunhambu, Jalanidhi executive director K Gopalakrishnan, IDRB chief engineer K H Shamsuddeen and Simon Warmerdam, water expert from the Netherlands.

Groundwater Department director J Justin Mohan welcomed the gathering and Irrigation Department chief engineer K A Joshi delivered the vote of thanks.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
water conservation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands attend funeral of 12-year-old Kashmiri boy killed by militants
Chennai Photo Biennale: A 206-year-old library provides a vintage setting
Gallery
Delhi AAP convener Gopal Rai on Saturday announced the names of the party's candidates to all constituencies but West Delhi.  (Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi AAP announces candidates to all seats but one
Superstar Lionel Messi’s return to the Argentina side ended in a shock 3-1 friendly defeat to lowly Venezuela in Madrid on Friday. (Photo | AP)
Argentina vs Venezuela: Captain Lionel Messi's comeback game turns nightmare for Latin American giants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp