Governor P Sathasivam calls for sustainable efforts to conserve water

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor P Sathasivam has called for sustainable and integrated efforts to conserve water and soil. He was speaking after inaugurating the World Water Day observance here on Friday.“Despite having trees, mountains, rivers and other natural resources Kerala faces the problems of drought and water scarcity. This is the result of unscientific utilisation of water and other natural resources in the past,” he said.

The Governor said the 2018 floods should be taken as a warning signal. The gradual decline of the groundwater level is a cause for concern. To raise it is a challenge. Renovation and conservation of streams and ponds will increase the water storage capacity. Scientific interventions are needed for the conservation of surface water as well. All these can help the state overcome drought and floods, he said.

The Governor stressed the need for sustainable and integrated projects to ensure water availability to people, farmers and industries. People in remote locations should get safe drinking water. Efforts should be taken to harvest rainwater.

Early preparations are necessary to face the challenges posed by climate change and global warming, Sathasivam said. The UN has warned about the shortage of water in 2030 owing to climate change.

While half of the water available in the country is wasted, lakhs of people are facing the shortage of drinking water. Water conservation efforts should be taken at farmlands also. Drip and micro irrigation methods would help in this regard.

Sathasivam said he was still active in farming. Drip and micro irrigation methods are used in his 30-acre farmland in Tamil Nadu.He also called for conducting conservation awareness programmes among the school children.

Water Resources additional chief secretary Vishwas Mehta presided over the function. NABARD chief general manager R Sreenivasan delivered the keynote address.

It was attended by Central Groundwater Board regional director V Kunhambu, Jalanidhi executive director K Gopalakrishnan, IDRB chief engineer K H Shamsuddeen and Simon Warmerdam, water expert from the Netherlands.

Groundwater Department director J Justin Mohan welcomed the gathering and Irrigation Department chief engineer K A Joshi delivered the vote of thanks.