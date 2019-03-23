Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Barricades on median: The wrong wall for advertisements

The barricades on the median of the city will be disappearing soon.

Advertising on medians is a violation of HC order Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The barricades on the median of the city will be disappearing soon. The sudden appearance of such barricades has created much confusion and discomfiture. The City Traffic Police Department, who have erected these barricades, said they were installed to prevent jaywalking and pedestrian accidents. However, the barricades are now being utilised by proprietors as a medium for advertisement. This, when an advertisement on medians is a violation of the High Court order and has been done without getting any permission from the local body. It is learnt the barricades have been sponsored  by proprietors.

“There is a High Court ruling that says one cannot advertise on the medians. So even if they seek permission we won't be able to give,” said a Corporation official. Fines have been slapped on the defaulters and advertisements are being removed, he said. The city traffic police department has also halted the installation of the barricades until a decision is taken, said Aadhithya R, deputy commissioner of police, Law and Order, Traffic.

The barricades have been erected without the permission of the Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB). The TRDCL, assigned with the maintenance of the roads had submitted a report to the KRFB seeking the violation of rules. “The barricades were installed to prevent pedestrian accidents and jaywalking. Ever since we installed the barricades, there has been a significant dip in the number of accidents due to jaywalking. Medians are not safe for use as a means to cross the road,” said Aadhithya.He maintained that he was unaware of how the advertisements popped up on the barricades.

Agreeing that no written permission has been received for installation of the barricades, he said that the move has been put on hold and a decision on this will be reached by the respective authorities only after the elections.

