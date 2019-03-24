Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute all set to host industry-innovator meet

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) will host an industry-innovator meet, medical technology expo and technology conclave at its Biomedical Technology Wing campus at Poojappura on Sunday.The brainstorming sessions as part of the conclave will be attended by industrialists, clinicians and researchers who would discuss the emerging trends in biomedical technology, said SCTIMST director Dr Asha Kishore.

The medical technology expo will have exhibits of the various technologies developed at Sree Chitra. The industry representatives will have the opportunity to meet researchers and get acquainted with these technologies. Formal technology transfers of this year will be held at the technology conclave.

The commercial launch of the Vein Viewer developed by the SCTIMST and manufactured by Agappe Diagnostics will be held at the conclave. The hand-held Vein Viewer helps identify the location of veins for intravenous injection of medicines and intravenous fluids which is particularly difficult in small children and patients in the ICU.

The product launch of DRIPO Infusion monitor developed by Evelabs Technologies Pvt Ltd, a startup incubated at TIMED, the business incubator of SCTIMST, will also take place at the conclave. V K Saraswat, former Director General of DRDO and president of SCTIMST, will deliver the presidential address. The new technology transfers include Paracorporeal Left Ventricular Assist Device to Meril Life Sciences, TB Screening Device and PT/INR Monitoring Device to Agappe Diagnostics Ltd, etc.

TB detection in 30 minutes

TB Screening Device, which makes use of the isothermal-based DNA amplification technology, will detect TB bacterium in sputum samples in less than 30 minutes. It can screen 20 patient samples in one assay.