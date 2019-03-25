Beating the heat with water kiosks

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : With the mercury levels rising, the city and the outskirts are back to battling the water shortage crisis. Several areas in the district including the coastal zone have been affected. Taking this into consideration, the Corporation has decided to set up water kiosks under the Smart City project.

Twenty five locations in the city have been identified to set up water kiosks. Coin-operated kiosks will be installed. According to officers, three options were considered including setting up of water fountains and vendor-operated kiosks. "The project was supposed to be executed in one month. However, owing to the water crisis, we have directed officials to complete it within 15 days," said Rakhi Ravikumar, Deputy Mayor.

Besides setting up water kiosks, the corporation has also associated with the Kerala Water Authority and have started filling tanks where shortage crisis is felt largely. In 2017, during the severe drought, the city corporation had installed water tanks in various parts of the city. These tanks have been installed in and around 50 locations in the city.

"Associating with the local bodies, we are reaching out to areas where there is water shortage. We have managed to fill some of the water kiosks. We are still identifying the areas where there is acute water shortage. After the data is collected, necessary steps will be taken to tackle the water scarcity," said a KWA official.