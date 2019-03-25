For fun ‘n’ frolic

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : No places to visit this summer? The District Tourism Promotion Council in Thiruvananthapuram has arranged an array of water sports facilities for children to enjoy their summer break. The facilities include swimming at Akkulam, boating at Kappil and Neyyar Dam.

Priyadarshini Boat Club at Kappil

The existing boat club in Kappil was beautified recently. The facilities at the centre were upgraded to attract more tourists. Children can enjoy a four-seater speed boat and eight-seater safari boat services at Boat Club. Three people can travel at a time in the boat. The 10-minute speed boat journey costs `600. The ride begins from Kappil estuary and trails till Nellettil. Seven people can travel in the eight-seater safari boat along with the pilot of the boat. It costs `600 for 30 minutes journey in eight-seater safari boat. The facility will be open from 10 am to 6 pm.



The boat club at Neyyar Dam

Neyyar Dam Boat Club facilitate tourists to navigate the lake at the Neyyar reservoir. A boat trip through this lake will give the tourist an enjoyable view of the dense forest. Also, the traveller gets a chance to spot wild animals including elephants, wild boars and tigers during the journey. Platforms at the club have been painted recently as part of the beautification projects. A 20-minute ride in the 15-seater safari boat costs `1200 while a 30-minute ride costs `1500. A 20 minutes ride in the seater-boat costs `600. Speed boat facility is also available in the club. A 15-minute journey in 5-seater speed boat costs `600. A sum of `10 will be charged for the forest entry. The speed boat and safari boat services will be open from 10 am to 6 pm.



Akkulam Tourist Village

The children's park and the swimming pool at Akkulam Tourist Village were renovated recently. Facilities including musical fountains and artificial waterfalls are expected to attract the children. According to officials, the facility can be utilised by 100 visitors at a time.