Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

For fun ‘n’ frolic

The existing boat club in Kappil was beautified recently.

Published: 25th March 2019 11:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2019 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : No places to visit this summer? The District Tourism Promotion Council in  Thiruvananthapuram has arranged an array of water sports facilities for children to enjoy their summer break. The facilities include swimming at Akkulam, boating at Kappil and Neyyar Dam.

Priyadarshini Boat Club at Kappil
The existing boat club in Kappil was beautified recently. The facilities at the centre were upgraded to attract more tourists. Children can enjoy a four-seater speed boat and eight-seater safari boat services at Boat Club. Three people can travel at a time in the boat. The 10-minute speed boat journey costs `600. The ride begins from Kappil estuary and trails till Nellettil. Seven people can travel in the eight-seater safari boat along with the pilot of the boat. It costs `600 for 30 minutes journey in eight-seater safari boat. The facility will be open from 10 am to 6 pm.
 
The boat club at Neyyar Dam 
Neyyar Dam Boat Club facilitate tourists to navigate the lake at the Neyyar reservoir. A boat trip through this lake will give the tourist an enjoyable view of the dense forest. Also, the traveller gets a chance to spot wild animals including elephants, wild boars and tigers during the journey. Platforms at the club have been painted recently as part of the beautification projects. A 20-minute ride in the 15-seater safari boat costs `1200 while a 30-minute ride costs `1500. A 20 minutes ride in the seater-boat costs `600. Speed boat facility is also available in the club. A 15-minute journey in 5-seater speed boat costs `600. A sum of `10 will be charged for the forest entry. The speed boat and safari boat services will be open from 10 am to 6 pm.
 
Akkulam Tourist Village 
The children's park and the swimming pool at Akkulam Tourist Village were renovated recently. Facilities including musical fountains and artificial waterfalls are expected to attract the children. According to officials, the facility can be utilised by 100 visitors at a time. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Before delivering the ball, the KXIP captain Ashwin paused and nonchalantly removed the bails and appealed for a run-out. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL's first Mankading: Right or wrong?
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi's NYAY scheme: Final assault on poverty or folly?
Gallery
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by run-out controversy
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp