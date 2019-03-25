In line with progress

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Creating a true knowledge hub in the state capital, ensuring better connectivity and suitable environment for job generation, providing greater employment options in the city, ensuring time-bound and successful completion of major infrastructure projects like the NH Bypass and the Vizhinjam seaport as well as lobbying for greater air connectivity to the airport which will bring in international firms are some of the key focus areas for UDF candidate Shashi Tharoor.

Solving drinking water shortage and putting thrust on sustainable development also figure in his list .

“There is a need to fulfil the vision I expressed of making Thiruvananthapuram a ‘knowledge city’, developing an ecosystem of research institutes and educational institutions that will feed off each other to create a true knowledge hub in the state capital,” he said. He has plans to develop a strong, modern and equitable drinking water plan which can be utilised to rejuvenate major freshwater sources as well as smaller ponds in the city to ensure clean drinking water supply.

Developing an integrated connectivity hub in the city by bringing together the airport, seaport, railways and major roads also figure in the agenda. Bringing additional Kendriya Vidyalayas and Jawahar Navodya Vidyalayas to the constituency, and developing an international-standard cultural hub are also in the list. On reinstating the High Court bench, Tharoor said that despite his lobbying three successive Chief Justices on the matter and several other meetings, a solution could not be reached.

“In 2014, I introduced a legislation to establish permanent benches of the High Court in all state capitals where the High Court was not present-this would have defacto provided the city with a bench of the High Court. The BJP government could have easily adopted this Bill, but sadly chose to show it the door,” he says.

Tharoor feels a private player will ensure that the airport is more competitive in the near future. "Ensuring better connectivity is an absolute prerequisite if we are to succeed in attracting more companies (and therefore more jobs) to the city, garner greater tourism footfall as well as our overarching mission to bring in a greater deal of convenience and comfort to the residents of the area.

We should co-operate with privatisation while ensuring it takes into consideration the concerns of all stakeholders including fliers, airport employee unions, as well as allowing important practices like the Arattu procession,” he said. He is also planning to host an international conference on climate change by bringing senior experts.