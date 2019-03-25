Innovative camps await kids this summer

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The summer season is getting more intense in the state and as schools have started closing for the summer break next week, children are already in a holiday mood. What's better than an interesting summer camp for your kids? To make this summer more special for children, city-based organisations have come up with a wide variety of activities ranging from arts to sports. The camps will be begin next month for children aged between 5 to 15 years.

Exploring their artistic world

Goethe Zentrum in association with Kochi Biennale is organising a special workshop which will give the children a unique opportunity to spend their vacation in a relaxed manner. The camp will be held at Goethe Zentrum from April 3 to May 11 from 9 am to 12.30 pm.The camp has been titled 'My Summer World' and it will focus on the creative talents of the children participating in the camp rather than giving only theoretical classes.

The workshop will be conducted by experts in different fields from India and abroad who will take classes on different topics and will include a lot of innovative activities. The main attraction of the camp is German cooking which will be taught by teachers from Germany. In this workshop, they will taught the basics of German language. The Biennale artists Blaise Joseph, Vipin and Anto will also give sessions to the children in clay modelling, puppetry where they will be taught the basics of the puppetry.

All the activities will be accompanied by simple and interesting lessons in German language. For the workshop, only 25 seats are available. The workshop has been divided into two sections such as children from 6-10 years in one section and other section is 11-15 years. Last date for registration is March 31.

Create to evolveThe reading room is back with the third edition of its summer camp. Listening to beautiful stories and having avid discussions, theatre, music and dance is the main highlight of the camp. Children will also get an opportunity to do projects on chart papers and explore their creative side. The camp will also include activities such as story telling, public speaking, theatre, art and craft, games and personality development. The workshop is open to children from 5 to 12 years. The camp will be held from April 1 to May 24 from 9.30 am to 1.30 pm.