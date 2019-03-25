Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Innovative camps await kids this summer

The summer season is getting more intense in the state and as schools have started closing for the summer break next week, children are already in a holiday mood.

Published: 25th March 2019 11:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2019 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The summer season is getting more intense in the state and as schools have started closing for the summer break next week, children are already in a holiday mood. What's better than an interesting summer camp for your kids? To make this summer more special for children, city-based organisations have come up with a wide variety of activities ranging from arts to sports. The camps will be begin next month for children aged between 5 to 15 years.

Exploring their artistic world
Goethe Zentrum in association with Kochi Biennale is organising a special workshop which will give the children a unique opportunity to spend their vacation in a relaxed manner. The camp will be held at Goethe Zentrum from April 3 to May 11 from 9 am to 12.30 pm.The camp has been titled 'My Summer World' and it will focus on the creative talents of the children participating in the camp rather than giving only theoretical classes. 

The workshop will be conducted by experts in different fields from India and abroad who will take classes on different topics and will include a lot of innovative activities. The main attraction of the camp is German cooking which will be taught by teachers from Germany. In this workshop, they will taught the basics of German language. The Biennale artists Blaise Joseph, Vipin and Anto will also give sessions to the children in clay modelling, puppetry where they will be taught the basics of the puppetry.

 All the activities will be accompanied by simple and interesting lessons in German language. For the workshop, only 25 seats are available. The workshop has been divided into two sections such as children from 6-10 years in one section and other section is 11-15 years. Last date for registration is March 31.

Create to evolveThe reading room is back with the third edition of its summer camp. Listening to beautiful stories and having avid discussions, theatre, music and dance is the main highlight of the camp. Children will also get an opportunity to do projects on chart papers and explore their creative side. The camp will also include activities such as story telling, public speaking, theatre, art and craft, games and personality development. The workshop is open to children from 5 to 12 years. The camp will be held from April 1 to May 24 from 9.30 am to 1.30 pm.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Before delivering the ball, the KXIP captain Ashwin paused and nonchalantly removed the bails and appealed for a run-out. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL's first Mankading: Right or wrong?
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi's NYAY scheme: Final assault on poverty or folly?
Gallery
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by run-out controversy
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp