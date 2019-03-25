KSDMA takes action to counter scorching summer

Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

The State Executive Committee (SEC) of Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has declared heat wave, sunstroke and sunburn as specified calamity in the state.

Published: 25th March 2019

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Executive Committee (SEC) of Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has declared heat wave, sunstroke and sunburn as specified calamity in the state. “Under this those affected can avail financial support from the State Disaster Relief Fund,” KSDMA Secretary Sekhar Kuriakose said.

The KSDMA also informed immediate action in coordination with other state departments will be taken to counter the imminent intense summer and the water scarcity it could bring. ` 50 lakh have been allotted to all District Collectors to transport water kiosks on GPS fitted vehicles and install the kiosks in areas where water scarcity is likely to be felt. About 4467 water kiosks have so far been set up.

In a meeting convened by the Chief Minister and attended by District Collectors and senior officials it was decided to use abandoned rock quarries for tapping water.

