Man hacked to death in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Close on the heels of the murder of a youth by a gang high on drugs, another man has been killed in the city by a member of the suspected rival gang. Anil, a resident of Barton Hill Colony, was hacked to death near Barton Hill park on Sunday late night.

Special Branch sources said the deceased was an auto driver and was allegedly attacked by a person named Jeevan, who also hailed from the same locality.

Sources said the accused and the victim had several criminal cases against them. They also hinted the victim was a BJP worker, but the political identity of the attacker was not known. The body has been moved to the Medical College here.