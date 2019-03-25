Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Second phase work of Akkulam tourist village to begin soon

The District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) Thiruvananthapuram is also organising swimming training classes for children aged between 8 to 15 years from April 2.

Published: 25th March 2019 01:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2019 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

The renovated children's park at the Tourist Village

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the renovation of the children's park and swimming pool at the Akkulam Tourist Village, the place has soon turned a tourist hub with several local and domestic tourists visiting on a daily basis. Buoyed by its success, authorities plan to kick-off the second phase of the project next month.  

The recreational facilities of the Tourism Village was given a boost after the Kerala Tourism Department set aside `10 crore for the development project. The renovation of the children's park, swimming pool, musical fountain and artificial waterfall were part of the first phase development.

According to officers, the feedback so far has been good and the Village has so far collected `2.45 lakh after the park was reopened to the public. "The children's park has been witnessing heavy rush with people from various walks of life visiting everyday, " said Bindu Mani, DTPC secretary.

Art installations, landscaping, play area, restaurant block and office have also been developed. The tourism department is planning to introduce a musical fountain and an artificial fountain under the second phase. A health club and video game park has also been mooted. An amphitheatre , cricket bowling pitch, a walking track and a cycling track are also being considered.

The entry fee for the children's park is Rs 10 for children aged between 3 to 12 years and `20 for those above 12 years of age.

The renovation works are being carried out by the Tourism Department in association with Uralungal Labour Contract Co-operative Society Ltd ( ULCCS). " After receiving positive feedback from the tourists, the department has planned to soon start the work of the second phase which will help in attracting more tourists," said Bindu.Swimming classes for children at Akkulam tourist village

The newly inaugurated swimming pool is the main attraction of the village. The swimming pool is accessible from 7 am to 6 pm on all days. Children below 12 years have to pay `50 for one hour, while those above 12 years have to pay `100.

The District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) Thiruvananthapuram is also organising swimming training classes for children aged between 8 to 15 years from April 2.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Rajasthan Royals' X factor?
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Kings XI Punjab's X factor?
Gallery
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
Nico Schulz's 90th minute winner fired Germany to a dramatic 3-2 victory over the Netherlands in their opening Euro 2020 qualifier on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Holland vs Germany: Loew's new-look side wins Euro 2020 qualifier 2-3
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp