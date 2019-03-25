Second phase work of Akkulam tourist village to begin soon

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the renovation of the children's park and swimming pool at the Akkulam Tourist Village, the place has soon turned a tourist hub with several local and domestic tourists visiting on a daily basis. Buoyed by its success, authorities plan to kick-off the second phase of the project next month.

The recreational facilities of the Tourism Village was given a boost after the Kerala Tourism Department set aside `10 crore for the development project. The renovation of the children's park, swimming pool, musical fountain and artificial waterfall were part of the first phase development.

According to officers, the feedback so far has been good and the Village has so far collected `2.45 lakh after the park was reopened to the public. "The children's park has been witnessing heavy rush with people from various walks of life visiting everyday, " said Bindu Mani, DTPC secretary.

Art installations, landscaping, play area, restaurant block and office have also been developed. The tourism department is planning to introduce a musical fountain and an artificial fountain under the second phase. A health club and video game park has also been mooted. An amphitheatre , cricket bowling pitch, a walking track and a cycling track are also being considered.

The entry fee for the children's park is Rs 10 for children aged between 3 to 12 years and `20 for those above 12 years of age.

The renovation works are being carried out by the Tourism Department in association with Uralungal Labour Contract Co-operative Society Ltd ( ULCCS). " After receiving positive feedback from the tourists, the department has planned to soon start the work of the second phase which will help in attracting more tourists," said Bindu.Swimming classes for children at Akkulam tourist village

The newly inaugurated swimming pool is the main attraction of the village. The swimming pool is accessible from 7 am to 6 pm on all days. Children below 12 years have to pay `50 for one hour, while those above 12 years have to pay `100.

The District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) Thiruvananthapuram is also organising swimming training classes for children aged between 8 to 15 years from April 2.