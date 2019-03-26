Barton Hill murder case: Two suspects in police custody

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two suspects who helped the accused in Barton Hill murder case to escape the crime spot have been taken into police custody. The city police have begun to trace the accused based on their statements. SP Anil aka Ani, a resident of Barton Hill colony, was murdered late Sunday in a fallout of a long-standing gang rivalry. He was hacked to death by his rival gang leader Jeevan around 11 pm.

According to City Police Commissioner Kori Sanjay Kumar Gurudin, the interrogation was on and the culprit would be brought to book soon. “The accused Jeevan was arrested recently by the city police as part of preventive arrests. However, he got bail and engaged again in crimes. Jeevan was also held under KAAPA a year ago. So the probe has been extended to various parts of the district and outside district,” he told Express.

K R Biju, Museum CI who leads the probe, said separate police teams are on the job to trace Jeevan. “Efforts are on to trace the accused. The murder was due to a long-standing feud between two groups based in Barton Hill. Jeevan is part of Gundukad Sabu’s gang. The deceased, Anil had some issues with Jeevan after a scuffle broke out months ago.

Since then, there were some fisticuffs between the gang members. On Sunday, Jeevan and his gang surrounded Anil when the latter reached Barton Hill colony in his vehicle,” he said. The body of Anil was handed over to relatives after a post-mortem examination.

The fourth murder in the heart of the city shocked the residents. The repeated murders indicate that the law and order system of police failed to prevent such crimes under the influence of drugs and alcohol, I P Binu, Kunnukuzhy ward councillor, told reporters here. On repeated murders, Sanjay Kumar Gurudin said the city police had intensified the anti-social drive.