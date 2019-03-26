Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Barton Hill murder case: Two suspects in police custody

Two suspects who helped the accused in Barton Hill murder case to escape the crime spot have been taken into police custody.

Published: 26th March 2019 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2019 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two suspects who helped the accused in Barton Hill murder case to escape the crime spot have been taken into police custody. The city police have begun to trace the accused based on their statements. SP Anil aka Ani, a resident of Barton Hill colony, was murdered late Sunday in a fallout of a long-standing gang rivalry. He was hacked to death by his rival gang leader Jeevan around 11 pm. 

According to City Police Commissioner Kori Sanjay Kumar Gurudin, the interrogation was on and the culprit would be brought to book soon. “The accused Jeevan was arrested recently by the city police as part of preventive arrests. However, he got bail and engaged again in crimes. Jeevan was also held under KAAPA a year ago. So the probe has been extended to various parts of the district and outside district,” he told Express. 

K R Biju, Museum CI who leads the probe, said separate police teams are on the job to trace Jeevan. “Efforts are on to trace the accused. The murder was due to a long-standing feud between two groups based in Barton Hill. Jeevan is part of Gundukad Sabu’s gang. The deceased, Anil had some issues with Jeevan after a scuffle broke out months ago.

Since then, there were some fisticuffs between the gang members. On Sunday, Jeevan and his gang surrounded Anil when the latter reached Barton Hill colony in his vehicle,” he said. The body of Anil was handed over to relatives after a post-mortem examination. 

The fourth murder in the heart of the city shocked the residents. The repeated murders indicate that the law and order system of police failed to prevent such crimes under the influence of drugs and alcohol,  I P Binu, Kunnukuzhy ward councillor, told reporters here. On repeated murders, Sanjay Kumar Gurudin said the city police had intensified the anti-social drive. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Barton Hill murder Kori Sanjay Kumar Gurudin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Before delivering the ball, the KXIP captain Ashwin paused and nonchalantly removed the bails and appealed for a run-out. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL's first Mankading: Right or wrong?
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi's NYAY scheme: Final assault on poverty or folly?
Gallery
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by run-out controversy
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp