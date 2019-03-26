Kerala Kissan Congress leaders in Nagpur to campaign for all-India president

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kissan Congress leaders from the state are in Nagpur to campaign for Nana Patole, all India president, who is contesting on the Congress ticket from Nagpur. The Kerala team led by its state president Lal Vargheese Kalpakavadi deposited the election deposit for Nana Patole.

The state Kissan Congress leaders have associated with Malayali Samajam president Hari Nair, Nagpur DCC office bearers, YMCA leader Tomi Prothosis and several other leaders for the election campaign of Nana Patole. Kissan Congress state vice-presidents Suresh Koshi, Varkala Anwar, secretary Mathew Sebastian and Wayanad district president Joshi Cyriac were also present.

Lal Vargheese told Express, “Several farmers of Vidharba region have committed suicide and the present government has not done anything to help the farmers who are in dire straits and our leader will win the election fighting against the anti-farmer policies of the NDA government at the Centre”. BJP leader and Union minister Nitin Gadkari is contesting against Nana Patole from Nagpur constituency.