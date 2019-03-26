Let Congress strive to get its present strength: Nirmala Sitharaman

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said the Congress should strive to retain its present position in the Lok Sabha or to hold on to its 44 seats. She was addressing media after inaugurating the election committee office of Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency on Tuesday.

Sitharaman said the Congress is in a bad position and added it should prove whether it is able to get the 44 seats other than raising wide allegations against the BJP and the NDA Government.

Sitharaman said the politics of intolerance and violence practised by the CPM will be one of the major issues during the run up to the elections in the state. To a question she said the BJP workers are also accused in criminal activities of murder and assault even without it having an MP.

‘Vote for BJP to strengthen the hands of Modi’

Nirmala Sitaraman said: “The government of the state is of the Leftists. Let them conduct a proper investigation and arrest if the BJP workers are found guilty, but they won’t as the centre stage of political violence in the state is of the CPM.”

On a question regarding the allegation by Congress leader Kapil Sibal notes to the tune of rs 50 crore were stashed in the BJP office at Ahmedabad following demonetisation, she said “Kapil Sibal is a leader who said there was zero corruption in 2G spectrum scam and when the skeletons tumbled out it was open for everyone to see the volume of corruption that has taken place.“How can one take this person seriously as the Congress party is on a day-to-day basis bringing out allegations which are not getting any attention.”

When asked on the slowdown in the job generation in the country, she said, “The job slowdown has to be assessed with several parameters. You have not taken the statistics of the various government programmes generating jobs in the private sector and providing employment to several people. Mudra loans have resulted in several people turning entrepreneurs and providing jobs in the middle and small income sector. These have revolutionised even the thought process and people are more and more getting involved into own business.”

The Union Minister said a vote for Kummanam Rajasekharan in the lotus symbol is a vote to elect Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said the people of Thiruvananthapuram should vote for Kummanam and the BJP to strengthen the hands of Modi.

Sitharaman reached Thiruvananthapuram from Udupi and Chikmagalur in Karnataka where she had attended the nomination filing of the BJP candidate. She said the party leaders are attending various programmes across the country as part of the election campaign and that she was in Karnataka and Telangana for the past two days as part of the campaign.

Senior leader of the BJP O Rajagopal MLA, BJP candidate for Thiruvananthapuram constituency Kummanam Rajasekharan, party national executive member P K Krishnadas, Nirmal Surana and C Sivankutty were present.