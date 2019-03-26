‘Santhigiri Ashram gives message of secularism: Ex-Nepal PM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former Prime Minister of Nepal Jhalanath Khanal said the Santhigiri Ashram at Pothencode has set an example before the world by weaving together the message of secularism and cultural and religious harmony. While lauding the intervention of the ashram in philanthropic and humanitarian sectors, Khanal also invited Santhigiri to spread its message and works in Nepal. He said this after presenting the inaugural Pranavapadmam Award instituted by the ashram to actor Mohanlal.

“After overcoming many threats in the forms of terrorism, fundamentalism, internal disputes and others, Nepal is in the road to progress,” Jhalanath said. Accepting the award, Mohanlal said that though he was presented with many awards, the Pranavapadmam Award will always remain close to his heart as it bears the blessings of Karunakara Guru.

“In my career, I had the opportunity to receive a range of awards. I believe that each award is a recognition to one’s efforts and will be cherished for a lifetime. It not only makes us inspired but also reminds us to be responsible to one’s profession,” said Mohanlal.

Earlier, as part of the award function, a range of programmes including dance and music show, comedy skit and others were arranged. The programme was attended by Swami Gururethnam Jnana Thapaswi, Swami Chaitanya Jnana Thapaswi, ministers, MLAs, bureaucrats, industrialists and others.