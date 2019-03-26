Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram district to make election a green affair

District Collector K Vasuki has urged the various political parties and public to use \\environment friendly material during the election.

Published: 26th March 2019 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2019 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency’s candidates Shashi Tharoor of UDF and C Divakaran of LDF shaking hands during a programme organised by Shanthigiri Ashramam at Pothencode on Monday

Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency’s candidates Shashi Tharoor of UDF and C Divakaran of LDF shaking hands during a programme organised by Shanthigiri Ashramam at Pothencode on Monday.| Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district administration is all set to ensure that the upcoming Lok Sabha poll follows the green protocol. District Collector K Vasuki has already issued instructions in this regard and has urged the various political parties and public to follow them.The banners, boards and hoardings made of plastic can be replaced with cotton material. Palm leaf mats, coconut leaf, bamboo and reed bamboo can all be used to make attractive products, the district administration said in a statement.

They also urged the candidates to make sure that their touring of the particular constituency follows the green protocol too. The instructions include use of environment friendly material for decorating campaign vehicles.The district administration has also given instruction to the party workers to ensure that plastic is not used while having food or water during the campaign works. Instead of disposable plates and cups, they are advised to use steel ones.

The banners used in the arch should also be environment friendly. After the campaign is concluded, the party workers itself has to collect all the banners and flags used during the campaign and hand it over to the local self government bodies for recycling. Even the voters’ slip which is usually thrown away after voting should be handed over to the local self government bodies. The district administration is looking to set a model for the rest to follow in the district.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Facilitation units to ensure that the green protocol is implemented will function in all local self-government bodies from the district level. The responsibility of implementation and collection rests with Haritha Kerala Mission and Suchitwa Mission. More details regarding the implementation of green protocol will be sorted if contacted through the numbers 9188120321 (Haritha Kerala Mission) or 9495330575 .

CEO releases PIB e-booklet 
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena released an e-booklet ‘Lok Sabha election and Kerala: A look back to 2014’ compiled by Press Information Bureau, Thiruvananthapuram, on Monday. PIB deputy director Neethu Sona received the first copy. The booklet consists of minute details regarding the population of each constituency during 2014 Lok Sabha elections, information on candidates of each constituency, votes received by each candidate, voting percentage, sex ratio and age wise information
of voters.

Awareness street play begins in Vithura 
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The street play performance as part of the election awareness campaign -  Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) - has started here in the district on Monday. The first performance was in the Manali settlement in Vithura. It was followed by performances in Mottamoodu and Peppara. The performances coordinated by the cultural unit of Kudumbashree, will be held in various adivasi settlements. 

After the street play, an awareness exercise using electronic voting machine and VVPAT follows. In days to come, places in Amboori and Kallikadu panchayaths will also bear witness to the street play. On Tuesday, Karikuzhi, Puravimala in Amburi panchayat and Vlavatti in Kallikadu panchayat will be the locations of the performance.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thiruvananthapuram election Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 India elections General elections 2019 Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Before delivering the ball, the KXIP captain Ashwin paused and nonchalantly removed the bails and appealed for a run-out. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL's first Mankading: Right or wrong?
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi's NYAY scheme: Final assault on poverty or folly?
Gallery
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by run-out controversy
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp