Thiruvananthapuram district to make election a green affair

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district administration is all set to ensure that the upcoming Lok Sabha poll follows the green protocol. District Collector K Vasuki has already issued instructions in this regard and has urged the various political parties and public to follow them.The banners, boards and hoardings made of plastic can be replaced with cotton material. Palm leaf mats, coconut leaf, bamboo and reed bamboo can all be used to make attractive products, the district administration said in a statement.

They also urged the candidates to make sure that their touring of the particular constituency follows the green protocol too. The instructions include use of environment friendly material for decorating campaign vehicles.The district administration has also given instruction to the party workers to ensure that plastic is not used while having food or water during the campaign works. Instead of disposable plates and cups, they are advised to use steel ones.

The banners used in the arch should also be environment friendly. After the campaign is concluded, the party workers itself has to collect all the banners and flags used during the campaign and hand it over to the local self government bodies for recycling. Even the voters’ slip which is usually thrown away after voting should be handed over to the local self government bodies. The district administration is looking to set a model for the rest to follow in the district.

Facilitation units to ensure that the green protocol is implemented will function in all local self-government bodies from the district level. The responsibility of implementation and collection rests with Haritha Kerala Mission and Suchitwa Mission. More details regarding the implementation of green protocol will be sorted if contacted through the numbers 9188120321 (Haritha Kerala Mission) or 9495330575 .

CEO releases PIB e-booklet

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena released an e-booklet ‘Lok Sabha election and Kerala: A look back to 2014’ compiled by Press Information Bureau, Thiruvananthapuram, on Monday. PIB deputy director Neethu Sona received the first copy. The booklet consists of minute details regarding the population of each constituency during 2014 Lok Sabha elections, information on candidates of each constituency, votes received by each candidate, voting percentage, sex ratio and age wise information

of voters.

Awareness street play begins in Vithura

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The street play performance as part of the election awareness campaign - Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) - has started here in the district on Monday. The first performance was in the Manali settlement in Vithura. It was followed by performances in Mottamoodu and Peppara. The performances coordinated by the cultural unit of Kudumbashree, will be held in various adivasi settlements.

After the street play, an awareness exercise using electronic voting machine and VVPAT follows. In days to come, places in Amboori and Kallikadu panchayaths will also bear witness to the street play. On Tuesday, Karikuzhi, Puravimala in Amburi panchayat and Vlavatti in Kallikadu panchayat will be the locations of the performance.