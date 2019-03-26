Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

‘Vellappally to spell doom for SNDP Yogam’

Published: 26th March 2019 01:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2019 09:15 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Senior leader of the Congress party and former state president V M Sudheeran has said SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan is turning out to be the terminator of the Yogam. In a Facebook post, the senior leader lashed out at Vellappally and said the statement of the SNDP Yogam general secretary that he was continuing the post for the past 22 years owing to allegiance towards the ideals of Sree Narayana Guru is the biggest joke of this century.

Sudheeran said Vellappally’s way of life was in stark contrast to Gurudevan teachings and said the general secretary is using the organisation for his selfish interests. He said Vellappally is doing the maximum damage to the ideals of Guru.

Weapons to be surrendered today

T’Puram: To maintain law and order during the election period, all weapon licensees have to surrender the weapons at the respective police stations by 5 pm on Tuesday. The district collector has urged the owners to surrender the weapons. Those who seek exemption from handing over their weapons will have to submit a request before a screening committee.

