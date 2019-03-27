2019 LS polls: Breaking barriers for the differently-abled in Thiruvananthapuram

Deena Theresa By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In 2018, on National Voter's Day, the Election Commission of India had declared the theme of elections to be 'Accessible Elections'. Complying with Article 325 which states that no person shall be ineligible for inclusion in the electoral roll on the grounds only of religion, race, caste and sex and Article 326 which focuses on universal adult suffrage to be the foundation of elections, the theme was indeed timely, if not too late.

With the Lok Sabha elections in full frenzy powered by candidates campaigning their best profiles to garner votes from the public, differently-abled voters are most often unnoticed. This time, the state has decided that no voter be left behind - prerequisites for differently-abled voters will be assigned in the district.

Keeping up with the theme, the ECI had advised state governments to provide facilities such as ramps, signage in Braille, separate queues, sheds, seating arrangements, wheelchairs, waiting rooms, assistants, as per 'Breaking the Barriers: Making India Accessible', an e-booklet released by the ECI. The state has decided to introduce facilities for the differently-abled based on the instructions issued.

Lyse Bin Muhammed, state president of All Kerala Wheelchair Rights Federation said such a move will increase voter turnout. "Currently Anganwadi teachers are conducting a survey on people with severe disabilities. They will be given assistance and taken to the polling booth and brought back to their own houses," he said.

Lyse cited the example of the by-election in Malappuram in 2017 which was completely wheelchair-friendly, thereby adhering to 'Inclusion of for Persons with Disabilities'(PwD). An election official said NSS volunteers and NCC cadets will be deployed to aid the differently-abled on polling day. "It has not been officially declared. However, talks are in the offing regarding ferrying the differently-abled back and forth," he said.