Case against 30 BJP workers for obstructing the work of EC staff in Thiruvananthapuram
Four staff of the Election Commission were blocked by a group of BJP workers the other day when they tried to remove the election campaign materials from a private wall.
Published: 27th March 2019 02:05 AM | Last Updated: 27th March 2019 02:05 AM | A+A A-
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Attingal police have registered cases against 30 BJP workers for obstructing the functioning of Election Commission (EC) employees. Four staff of the Election Commission were blocked by a group of BJP workers the other day when they tried to remove the election campaign materials from a private wall and from the premise of the Electricity Office for flouting rules.
Based on complaint by EC staff, the police registered cases against 30 BJP workers.