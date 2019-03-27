Case against 30 BJP workers for obstructing the work of EC staff in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Attingal police have registered cases against 30 BJP workers for obstructing the functioning of Election Commission (EC) employees. Four staff of the Election Commission were blocked by a group of BJP workers the other day when they tried to remove the election campaign materials from a private wall and from the premise of the Electricity Office for flouting rules.

Based on complaint by EC staff, the police registered cases against 30 BJP workers.