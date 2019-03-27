Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Former Nepal PM Khanal invites Indians to Nepal at Thiruvananthapuram press event

Khanal also asked Indian businesses to invest in tourism sector of Nepal especially in the water cruise industry.

Published: 27th March 2019 02:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2019 02:13 AM   |  A+A-

Former Nepal Prime Minister Jhala Nath Khanal

Former Nepal Prime Minister Jhala Nath Khanal. (Photo| Facebook/ Jhala Nath Khanal)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former Nepal Prime Minister Jhala Nath Khanal called upon Indians to visit and its businesses to invest in the tourism sector of Nepal especially in the water cruise industry at a ‘Meet the Press’ programme organised by the Thiruvananthapuram press club here on Tuesday.

Terming it as an historic opportunity, the former Nepal PM said: “Nepal is a beautiful country and the Nepalese government is promoting the country to make it a major tourist destination.” Jhala Nath Khanal said the Nepal government will celebrate the year 2020 as the ‘Tourism Year in Nepal’. “The people of Nepal have friendly relations with both India and China that are the emerging super powers in the world,” he said.

The senior leader of the Communist Party of Nepal, Khanal said socialism is the future of the world and added one of the main goals in the Nepali constitution is to strive to achieve socialism.

The senior leader said the people of Nepal had over thrown monarchy and had opted for people’s government. When asked on the future of Communist parties in India, the senior leader said the Communist parties have a bright future everywhere in the world and said the party will come back in India in due course.

When asked on certain groups calling for reverting to the ‘Hindu Rashtra’ concept in Nepal, the former Prime Minister agreed that certain groups and people were for the ‘Hindu Rashtra’ and said that those calling for that is a minority in the country. The former Prime Minister said the country is a secular country and added that the State is above everything in Nepal.

Khanal to a question on what the outcome of the Indian general elections will be, said “The people of India are the best judges to decide on their rulers and the people of India have the maturity and political knowledge to get their leaders elected”.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jhala Nath Khanal Nepal Meet the Press India Nepal ties

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arun Vijai Mathavan: The photographer capturing death
Modi says India is the fourth country to test-fire anti-satellite weapon
Gallery
After winning the toss and electing to bat, DC went off to a great start with Prithvi Shaw leading the charge. He hit three consecutive fours off Shardul Thakur in the second over of the innings. (Photo | AP)
DC vs CSK: Shikhar Dhawan's fifty goes in vain as MS Dhoni's finishes off in style
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by Mankading controversy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp