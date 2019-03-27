Former Nepal PM Khanal invites Indians to Nepal at Thiruvananthapuram press event

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former Nepal Prime Minister Jhala Nath Khanal called upon Indians to visit and its businesses to invest in the tourism sector of Nepal especially in the water cruise industry at a ‘Meet the Press’ programme organised by the Thiruvananthapuram press club here on Tuesday.

Terming it as an historic opportunity, the former Nepal PM said: “Nepal is a beautiful country and the Nepalese government is promoting the country to make it a major tourist destination.” Jhala Nath Khanal said the Nepal government will celebrate the year 2020 as the ‘Tourism Year in Nepal’. “The people of Nepal have friendly relations with both India and China that are the emerging super powers in the world,” he said.

The senior leader of the Communist Party of Nepal, Khanal said socialism is the future of the world and added one of the main goals in the Nepali constitution is to strive to achieve socialism.

The senior leader said the people of Nepal had over thrown monarchy and had opted for people’s government. When asked on the future of Communist parties in India, the senior leader said the Communist parties have a bright future everywhere in the world and said the party will come back in India in due course.

When asked on certain groups calling for reverting to the ‘Hindu Rashtra’ concept in Nepal, the former Prime Minister agreed that certain groups and people were for the ‘Hindu Rashtra’ and said that those calling for that is a minority in the country. The former Prime Minister said the country is a secular country and added that the State is above everything in Nepal.

Khanal to a question on what the outcome of the Indian general elections will be, said “The people of India are the best judges to decide on their rulers and the people of India have the maturity and political knowledge to get their leaders elected”.