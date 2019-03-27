Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Nomination filing in Thiruvananthapuram district from tomorrow

The last date for filing the nomination is April 4 and it can be filed with returning officers (District Collectors) between 11 am and 3 pm.

Poll, Vote

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Filing of nomination papers for the two parliament constituencies in the district for the phase-III of the Lok Sabha elections will begin on Thursday. The last date for filing the nomination is April 4. Nominations can be filed with returning officers (District Collectors) on any of these days between 11 am and 3 pm.

A total of five persons including the candidate should be present while submitting the nominations at Collectorate, said District Collector K Vasuki. Only three vehicles will be allowed inside the civil station compound at Kudappanakunnu. A police officer, not less than the rank of DySP, will be entrusted to monitor the proceedings, the Collector said in a statement.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Along with nominations candidates should file a comprehensive affidavit detailing assets, educational qualification, criminal background and such other details along with a stamp-size photograph. Candidate’s photograph alongside the name and symbol will be featured on voting machine this election.

Nominations should feature the bank account number as well. The account should be opened at least a day before filing the nomination and it should be used exclusively for election-related transactions.Candidates should make a deposit of  Rs 25,000. The deposit will be half the amount for candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes. The nominations will be scrutinised on April 5 and the last date for withdrawing the nominations is April 8.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp