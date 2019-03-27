‘Theatre Eye’ to mark World Theatre Day observance

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On the occasion of the World Theatre Day, Bharath Bhavan and Sopanam Institute of Performing Arts will jointly organise ‘Theatre Eye’, a programme of seminars, tributes to yesteryear actresses, a ‘Rangasangeethika’ with theatre songs and a one-act play. Film-maker K P Kumaran will inaugurate the seminar on the topic ‘The possibilities of theatre in rebuilding Kerala’ at 2 pm on Wednesday. Pramod Payyanur will lead the seminar moderated by Aliyar. A C Moideen, Minister of Local Self-Government bodies will release the first theatre encyclopedia by Vattaparambil Peethambaran. K P A C Lalitha, chairperson, Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademy will inaugurate the event and honour yesteryear actresses. ‘Antharyami’ a one-act play directed by Kavalam Narayana Panikkar will be performed.