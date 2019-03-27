Thiruvananthapuram police crack whip on illegal drone operators

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram city police have intensified its crackdown against those who operate drones illegally after an unidentified flying object was spotted hovering over the Police Headquarters on Monday night. Checks were held across the city and 24 drones were taken for examination. Out of this 15 drones were being operated without licence from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

City Police Commissioner Kori Sanjay Kumar Gurudin said two FIRs have been launched in connection with spotting of drones in Kovalam on Friday morning and at the Police Headquarters and near Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple on Monday night. One of the FIRs is against a private contractor who flew drones for Railway’s survey work. The police said the drone that was used for the survey purpose went out of control and drifted towards Kovalam and nearby coastal areas.

“That drone went out of control and could not be traced. Efforts are on to trace the lost drone. The footage recorded by the drone needs to be analysed to ascertain whether there were any ulterior motives behind operating it,” said a senior police officer.

Meanwhile, the police on Tuesday launched ‘Operation Udaan’ to probe drone sightings in the city. The cops will take the help of technical experts from the Air Force and ISRO while conducting the probe. The cops also have approached the suppliers, dealers and users of drones in a bid to glean information of illegal drone use from them. The police are also working out to find the details of private drone owners. The officers from the Central intelligence agencies and the Military Intelligence were shown the CCTV visuals of the drones.