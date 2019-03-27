Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram police crack whip on illegal drone operators

Cops will take the help of technical experts from the Air Force and ISRO to check on illegal drones being operated.

Published: 27th March 2019 01:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2019 01:39 AM   |  A+A-

Drone

Image used for representational purpose. (File | AP)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram city police have intensified its crackdown against those who operate drones illegally after an unidentified flying object was spotted hovering over the Police Headquarters on Monday night. Checks were held across the city and 24 drones were taken for examination. Out of this 15 drones were being operated without licence from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

City Police Commissioner Kori Sanjay Kumar Gurudin said two FIRs have been launched in connection with spotting of drones in Kovalam on Friday morning and at the Police Headquarters and near Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple on Monday night. One of the FIRs is against a private contractor who flew drones for Railway’s survey work. The police said the drone that was used for the survey purpose went out of control and drifted towards Kovalam and nearby coastal areas.

“That drone went out of control and could not be traced. Efforts are on to trace the lost drone. The footage recorded by the drone needs to be analysed to ascertain whether there were any ulterior motives behind operating it,” said a senior police officer.

Meanwhile, the police on Tuesday launched ‘Operation Udaan’ to probe drone sightings in the city. The cops will take the help of technical experts from the Air Force and ISRO while conducting the probe. The cops also have approached the suppliers, dealers and users of drones in a bid to glean information of illegal drone use from them. The police are also working out to find the details of private drone owners.  The officers from the Central intelligence agencies and the Military Intelligence were shown the CCTV visuals of the drones.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thiruvananthapuram police Thiruvananthapuram illegal drones Operation Udaan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arun Vijai Mathavan: The photographer capturing death
Modi says India is the fourth country to test-fire anti-satellite weapon
Gallery
After winning the toss and electing to bat, DC went off to a great start with Prithvi Shaw leading the charge. He hit three consecutive fours off Shardul Thakur in the second over of the innings. (Photo | AP)
DC vs CSK: Shikhar Dhawan's fifty goes in vain as MS Dhoni's finishes off in style
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by Mankading controversy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp