Connectivity is one of the major challenges grappling Thiruvananthapuram: Kummanam Rajasekharan

The BJP leader feels that there is a need to create an eco-system conducive of generating employment opportunities which can thereby address the issue of brain drain was also cited.

Former Mizoram Governor and BJP leader Kummanam Rajasekharan

Former Mizoram Governor and BJP leader Kummanam Rajasekharan (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Holistic and comprehensive development of the city is one of the crucial aspects under the consideration of Kummanam Rajasekharan, the BJP candidate. He stressed he would do everything in his capacity to ensure the capital gets its due share if elected.

“Connectivity is one of the major challenges grappling Thiruvananthapuram. Lack of better connectivity has cost the capital dear having lost major industry players. There is a need develop road, rail and air connectivity,” said Kummanam.

According to him, developing the aerodrome and rural road networks are necessary. “If the involvement of private players is pivotal, then we must look for private partnership. We should not stand in the way of development. It is not privatisation, but a PPP(Purchasing power parity) model which is being proposed.
Connectivity issues need to be addressed as it is central to bring in development,” he said. “We have to bring in private investments. Unnecessary controversies will lead to losing out on future,” he said.

The need to create an eco-system conducive of generating employment opportunities which can thereby address the issue of brain drain was also cited. “Creating an environment which favours entrepreneurship and generating employment opportunities is crucial for addressing the drain of our intellectual wealth.
For this, thrust needs to be given for promoting startups as well,” he said while reiterating the need to set up research and educational institutes such as the IIT, IIM and AIIMS.

Becoming vocal about the need to reinstate the High Court bench and setting up of these premier institutes, he said that adequate lobbying at the Central Government can only realise these long pending demands. “We must pressurre the Central Government to set up these institutes. The major concern will be in allocating space to set up these institutes. If the land is provided, then it is feasible to set up these institutes. In fact, the capital was part of the Central government's Smart City project. We lost out on this as the required parameters could not be provided by the state government,” he said.

With the Vizhinjam Seaport, a giant leap in development has been made feasible, he said. Another  infrastructure project which Kummanam deems important for the development of the capital is the Metro Rail. Other areas which required thrust, was the agriculture industry. He also mooted the idea of setting up food processing industries which develops value-added products.

Comments(1)

  • Yadu Vinayak
    PPP in this context is Public Private Partnership
    1 day ago reply
