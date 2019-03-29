Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

A Malayali nightingale in the making

Athira Murali’s life is  rooted in music as the whole family is packed with musicians, including her brother and father.

Published: 29th March 2019 04:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2019 04:52 AM   |  A+A-

Athira Murali

Athira Murali

By Merin Mariya
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For Athira Murali, music has always been a part of her life since the age of five and is a way of living for her. She is a familiar face for Malayalees because of her reality show stardom which she received at a young age. Athira participated in light music, ghazal, kadhaprasangam, vrindavadhyam and ganamela, and won prizes in the Kerala University Youth Festival.

“This is my second time participating in the youth festival. Last year, I had won first prize in light music and second prize in ghazal. This year, I sang the ‘Yamuna Nadi’ song in the light music category and am yet waiting for the results,” said Athira.

Athira’s life is strongly rooted in music as the whole family is packed with musicians, including her brother and father. She claims she was awarded Unni Menon Yuva Gayaka Puraskaram, Akashvani folk song award and is also a B grade music artist at Akashvani.

Athira recently sang in a Malayalam film called ‘Vallikettu’ directed by Jibin Edavanakkad in which her father Punalur Murali did music direction. “Reality shows gave me a platform to start my career in the field of music. It is good to see people recognising me even after all these years while performing at the Karyavattom campus. My brother is a tabla artist and has bagged prizes in the State School Kalolsavam for four consecutive years. I am currently trained in Hindustani music under the tutelage of Ramesh Narayan and Carnatic vocals under the guidance of guru Adoor Sudharsanan,” said Athira.

In the future, she plans to build a career in the teaching profession along with continuing music as her passion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala University Youth Festival Athira Murali Punalur Murali

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
सच्ची बात-13 | Can Mahagathbandhan prove to be Modi's undoing?
Vijay Sethupathi as 'Super Deluxe Shilpa' (Photo | Twitter)
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Vijay Sethupathi's 'Super Deluxe'
Gallery
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
An explosives-laden vehicle detonated outside a busy restaurant in Somalia's capital, killing at least 15 people, Somali police said. (Photo | AP)
Al-Shabab bomb blast in Somalian capital kills 15 people
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp