Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Five characters rolled into one for Kerala girl

Afirami GK bagged the first prize in monoact for the second time in the Kerala University Youth Festival by how different sessions of the society are affected by hartal.

Published: 29th March 2019 04:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2019 04:50 AM   |  A+A-

Afirami GK

Afirami GK

By Merin Mariya
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Afirami GK, a second year BSC Biochemistry student of Pandalam NSS College bagged the first prize in monoact for the second time in the Kerala University Youth Festival. Never reluctant to highlight contemporary social issues, she showcased how different sessions of the society are affected by hartal. "The humorous role-play has five characters and the story comprises a drunkard, a fish seller, an entrepreneur, a poet and a pregnant woman. The play follows a pattern which begins with a humorous introductory dialogue delivery and ends on a tragical note," says Afirami, who considers hand gestures important. She enacted the exact body language of the characters through thorough observation from everyday life in her performance.

Monoact has been a part of her life since 2015 - she used to win prizes in the CBSE Sahodaya South Zone Youth Festivals and was awarded the 'Kalathilakam Pattam' in 2015. Last year she portrayed the lives of people on the coastal regions after the dreadful Cyclone Ockhi and their miseries and efforts to rebuild what they have lost. Being a movie fan since her childhood, she developed an active interest to act. She was trained under Kunjuraman, her first monoact guru.

"My entry into the field of acting was accidental. I got a chance to be part of a play when I was in Class VII at St Thomas school, Mutholakkal. For the first time in my life I received immense appreciation from the school staff and then onwards they sent me for the school youth festivals," she says.

Her mother, an entrepreneur, scripted and choreographed the monoact. Apart from monoacting, she has also proved her talent in dance. "I am a trained classical dancer and I did participate in Mohiniyattam and Bharatanatyam events in the last year University Kalolsavam 2018 and won A grade. This year I didn't want any distraction, the focus was on monoact and I have received what I was aiming for," Afirami says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala University Youth Festival Pandalam NSS College Kerala social issues monoact

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
सच्ची बात-13 | Can Mahagathbandhan prove to be Modi's undoing?
Vijay Sethupathi as 'Super Deluxe Shilpa' (Photo | Twitter)
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Vijay Sethupathi's 'Super Deluxe'
Gallery
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
An explosives-laden vehicle detonated outside a busy restaurant in Somalia's capital, killing at least 15 people, Somali police said. (Photo | AP)
Al-Shabab bomb blast in Somalian capital kills 15 people
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp