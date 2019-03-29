Five characters rolled into one for Kerala girl

Merin Mariya By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Afirami GK, a second year BSC Biochemistry student of Pandalam NSS College bagged the first prize in monoact for the second time in the Kerala University Youth Festival. Never reluctant to highlight contemporary social issues, she showcased how different sessions of the society are affected by hartal. "The humorous role-play has five characters and the story comprises a drunkard, a fish seller, an entrepreneur, a poet and a pregnant woman. The play follows a pattern which begins with a humorous introductory dialogue delivery and ends on a tragical note," says Afirami, who considers hand gestures important. She enacted the exact body language of the characters through thorough observation from everyday life in her performance.

Monoact has been a part of her life since 2015 - she used to win prizes in the CBSE Sahodaya South Zone Youth Festivals and was awarded the 'Kalathilakam Pattam' in 2015. Last year she portrayed the lives of people on the coastal regions after the dreadful Cyclone Ockhi and their miseries and efforts to rebuild what they have lost. Being a movie fan since her childhood, she developed an active interest to act. She was trained under Kunjuraman, her first monoact guru.

"My entry into the field of acting was accidental. I got a chance to be part of a play when I was in Class VII at St Thomas school, Mutholakkal. For the first time in my life I received immense appreciation from the school staff and then onwards they sent me for the school youth festivals," she says.

Her mother, an entrepreneur, scripted and choreographed the monoact. Apart from monoacting, she has also proved her talent in dance. "I am a trained classical dancer and I did participate in Mohiniyattam and Bharatanatyam events in the last year University Kalolsavam 2018 and won A grade. This year I didn't want any distraction, the focus was on monoact and I have received what I was aiming for," Afirami says.