Kerala girl in love with tunes

An MPhil syudent in computer-aided drug designing, Shilpa K Raj's life has revolved around music since a young age.

Shilpa K Raj

By Steena Das
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Starting from Class I till present, Shilpa K Raj always finds time for music. Shilpa is an MPhil student in computer-aided drug designing in Kerala University Kariyavattom campus.
She had begun her musical journey at the age of five. “Since a young age, I loved listening to music and tried to sing. Seeing my interest, my parents admitted me to learn music under the tutelage of Parambady Mohanan,” says Shilpa.

Shilpa hails from North Paravur. She had participated in various events in the state youth festival including mappilapattu, Urdu poetry recitation, Malayalam poetry recitation, Sanskrit poetry recitation, ashtapathi, light music and classical music. “I love classical music. In the State School Youth Festival in 2012, I had won the first place in higher secondary section competition,” says Shilpa.

Citing her teachers who had helped her in the musical journey she says, “My music teachers including Snehachandran Ezhikkara who trained me in recitation and light music, Jayadevan who taught ashtapathi, Shaludheen who taught Urdu poetry recitation were big influences on me. Ambalapuzha Thulasi is my current music teacher. When I go home, I make it a point to visit her and train classical music under her.”
Also, the unending support from college is something Shilpa never fails to acknowledge. “The head of my department Achuth Sankar never failed to motivate me. He has a PhD in music. Not many people support a science student who dedicates time for music, but he has been a constant support,” she says.

Having participated in youth festivals and competitions since a young age, Shilpa had her fair share of moments that she cherishes. “The judges of the state youth festival in 2012 were prominent people of the music industry from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. I felt privileged to sing in front of them and for being able to be blessed by them,” she says.

Shilpa is an Akashvani grade B artist. “I always wanted to dedicate myself for music. Even though I diverted to the field of science, my mentor Sunil Prabhakar later motivated me to apply at Akashvani and I got selected,” she says. Her first recording for Akashvani was held last month. Shilpa has also sung the title song for the cartoon ‘Bobanum Moliyum’. She sings for theatre plays and music albums.

She had won A grade in light music, classical music, Malayalam poetry recitation at MG University Youth Festivals. On Friday, she is participating for the light music competition at Kerala University Youth Festival.

