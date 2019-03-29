Thiruvananthapuram: Barton Hill park murder accused Jeevan held

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city police on Thursday took into custody the youth who had allegedly hacked a 38-year-old history-sheeter to death near Barton Hill park. Jeevan, who has been on the run since the murder of KS Anil Kumar on Saturday night, was arrested from a hideout in Tamil Nadu, claimed the city police sources. However, it has been also said the accused had surrendered before the Cantonment AC Pradeep Kumar.

Jeevan was involved in several criminal cases and was detained under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention)Act (KAAPA). The murdered Anil had several cases against him, including that of murder. Both the men were part of criminal gangs, but the police said they were yet to get any information of involvement of other gang members in the crime.

The preliminary investigation had suggested that the accused harboured personal grudge towards the murdered. Anil had attacked the family members of the accused earlier and because of that the two had a strained relationship.

The murder occurred on Saturday night after Jeevan allegedly hacked Anil all over his body. Though the police rushed him to the hospital, he could not be saved. Jeevan’s arrest would be recorded later.