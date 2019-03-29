Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation wipes ads off barricades

Aathira Haridas By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The medians which were sporting barricades bearing advertisements are now empty. The City Corporation on Thursday removed all advertisements, although the barricades still remain a threat to the passersby. The barricades now stand with just a stamp of the City Traffic Police.

The barricades were erected by the City Traffic Police at major stretches in the city without obtaining the necessary permission from the designated authorities. The Kerala State Human Rights Organisation (KSHR) had sought a reply from the City Police, Corporation on setting up the barricades based on a complaint filed by a Rights activist the other day.

The Corporation had filed a police complaint seeking action against the violators in early March. Interestingly, the police have landed in a soup, as it was the City Traffic Police which had approached advertising agencies seeking sponsorship for the erection of barricades. In a letter sent by the police to one of the advertising agencies, it seeks for sponsorship of these barricades while it cites the setting up of the barricades as a move to prevent jaywalking. Even while agreeing that the City Traffic Police has no authority in erecting these structures, Aadhithya R, deputy commissioner of police, Law and Order, Traffic, said the move was implemented as a means to prevent jaywalking. “The barricades were set up by an external agency. We are not involved in canvassing the advertisements. A request seeking permission to set up these barricades was submitted. But we didn't get the permission,” said Aadhithya.

On Thursday, the corporation launched a mega drive to rid the barricades of all advertisements. “We started removing the advertisements from early morning. Fines have been slapped against all the violators. We had removed them a few days back, but some of the Corporation officials were roughed up by anti-social elements while discharging their duty. A police complaint has been filed regarding this.We are getting several requests from various quarters on allowing the barricades to stay. Placing advertisements on medians is a violation of the High Court's order and strong action will be taken against violators,” said a Corporation official.It is being alleged that vested interests had come into play in this sudden cropping up of barricades bearing advertisements which gave a free ride for the many proprietors in the city to advertise their products.

This, at a time when the High Court had banned the use of flex boards for advertising. The High Court has also banned advertisements on medians following a 2012 ruling. “The barricades serve no purpose and in turn lead to more accidents. Moreover, the barricades at all these stretches are of various sizes, which points to the fact that there was no standardisation and these were set up by and for proprietors. Those who could spend more, set up huge boards, while others set up small barricades. Moreover, the barricades have openings in between. People can cross from these openings, but no zebra lines are provided.

This unscientific setting up of barricades will lead to more accidents and points at the utter disregard for road safety,” said Shefin Kowdiar, the rights activist who had filed the complaint at the KSHRC.

The barricades have been erected without the permission of the Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB). The TRDCL, assigned with the maintenance of the roads had submitted a report to the KRFB based on the violation of rules.

“A 30 cm median cannot accommodate barricades. If it is road safety which is being stressed at, then barricades need to be provided on the foot paths to prevent people from straying onto the roads, and not on the medians,” said Anilkumar Pandala, former director, TRDCL.