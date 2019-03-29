Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram Police take action on Government Law College issue

A group of girl students from the college had filed a complaint alleging sexual harassment, eve-teasing and other issues inside the campus.

Published: 29th March 2019 04:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2019 04:27 AM   |  A+A-

Thiruvananthapuram Police Comissioner Kori Sanjaykumar Gurudin.

Thiruvananthapuram Police Comissioner Kori Sanjaykumar Gurudin. (Photo| facebook/ Thiruvananthapuram City Police)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The City Police Commissioner has initiated action on the complaint filed by the girl students of Government Law College in Barton Hill. The college principal has also launched an inquiry into the matter through the women's cell.

A group of girl students from the college had filed a complaint with the Commissioner of Police, Women's Commission and Human  Rights Commission alleging sexual harassment, eve-teasing and other issues inside the campus. They also cited the lack of proper lighting and CCTV system.

Commissioner Kori Sanjaykumar Gurudin said, "We have intensified patrol and checking in the area after a recent incident of murder. We have taken this complaint seriously and will keep a check on outsiders entering the campus. I have asked AC Cantonment to get in touch with the college authorities as only they can do something in this regard. The authorities have to monitor the access to the campus.

"When contacted, Government Law College principal R Biju Kumar said, "We have some limitations as we are just the administerial staff. I have followed the usual protocol in such cases. I forwarded it to women's cell. A request seeking installation  of CCTV cameras on the campus premises and the surrounding area has been mooted to the PWD."

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Barton Hill Government college Thiruvananthapuram Police Thiruvananthapuram college sexual harrassment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
सच्ची बात-13 | Can Mahagathbandhan prove to be Modi's undoing?
Vijay Sethupathi as 'Super Deluxe Shilpa' (Photo | Twitter)
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Vijay Sethupathi's 'Super Deluxe'
Gallery
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
An explosives-laden vehicle detonated outside a busy restaurant in Somalia's capital, killing at least 15 people, Somali police said. (Photo | AP)
Al-Shabab bomb blast in Somalian capital kills 15 people
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp