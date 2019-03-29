Thiruvananthapuram Police take action on Government Law College issue

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The City Police Commissioner has initiated action on the complaint filed by the girl students of Government Law College in Barton Hill. The college principal has also launched an inquiry into the matter through the women's cell.

A group of girl students from the college had filed a complaint with the Commissioner of Police, Women's Commission and Human Rights Commission alleging sexual harassment, eve-teasing and other issues inside the campus. They also cited the lack of proper lighting and CCTV system.

Commissioner Kori Sanjaykumar Gurudin said, "We have intensified patrol and checking in the area after a recent incident of murder. We have taken this complaint seriously and will keep a check on outsiders entering the campus. I have asked AC Cantonment to get in touch with the college authorities as only they can do something in this regard. The authorities have to monitor the access to the campus.

"When contacted, Government Law College principal R Biju Kumar said, "We have some limitations as we are just the administerial staff. I have followed the usual protocol in such cases. I forwarded it to women's cell. A request seeking installation of CCTV cameras on the campus premises and the surrounding area has been mooted to the PWD."