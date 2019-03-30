Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

LS polls: NDA's Thiruvananthapuram candidate Kummanam Rajasekharan files nomination papers

Kummanam had Rs 512 in hand and fixed deposits of Rs 1,05,212 while being nominated.

Published: 30th March 2019 02:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2019 02:04 AM   |  A+A-

Kummanam Rajasekharan, NDA candidate in Thiruvananthapuram LS seat, filing his papers before District Collector K Vasuki on Friday. BJP state chief P S Sreedharan Pillai and party’s district president S Suresh look on

Kummanam Rajasekharan, NDA candidate in Thiruvananthapuram LS seat, filing his papers before District Collector K Vasuki on Friday. BJP state chief P S Sreedharan Pillai and party’s district president S Suresh look on.|BP Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  NDA candidate in Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat, Kummanam Rajasekharan, who filed his nomination on Friday, had Rs 512 in hand and fixed deposits of Rs 1,05,212.
Kummanam filed IT returns for the first time in his life after he was appointed Mizoram Governor. He earned a total of Rs 31,83,871 as salary and spent all except the Rs 1.05 lakh fixed deposit, for charity purposes. He has ancestral property worth Rs 10 lakh.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Two cases were registered against him in the Cantonement police station for unlawful assembly. Former Sabarimala melsanthi Gosala Vasudevan Namboodiri seconded him in the affidavit which was submitted at 12.45 pm.

Earlier, Kummanam offered floral tributes in front of the statue of Swami Vivekananda at Kowdiar. BJP state president PS Sreedharan Pillai, BDJS state secretary NK Neelakandan Master, Fish Workers Coordination Committee chairman Stellas and BJP district president S Suresh accompanied him.Harivarasanam Trust patron Balamaniyamma had donated Rs 25,000 to Kummanam for the deposit amount.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kummanam Rajasekharan BJP Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Indian elections 2019 General elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Puppet show by EC to create awareness about election polling
Gallery
Ever wondered where the Spanish captain's ruthless style and infinite energy come from ?Well he comes from Seville, the Spanish land famous for its bull fights. Ramos, of course, was a huge fan of the sport during his formative years and wanted to be in t
Happy Birthday Sergio Ramos: Interesting facts about Real Madrid's tough and fearless captain
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp