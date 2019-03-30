LS polls: NDA's Thiruvananthapuram candidate Kummanam Rajasekharan files nomination papers

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: NDA candidate in Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat, Kummanam Rajasekharan, who filed his nomination on Friday, had Rs 512 in hand and fixed deposits of Rs 1,05,212.

Kummanam filed IT returns for the first time in his life after he was appointed Mizoram Governor. He earned a total of Rs 31,83,871 as salary and spent all except the Rs 1.05 lakh fixed deposit, for charity purposes. He has ancestral property worth Rs 10 lakh.

Two cases were registered against him in the Cantonement police station for unlawful assembly. Former Sabarimala melsanthi Gosala Vasudevan Namboodiri seconded him in the affidavit which was submitted at 12.45 pm.

Earlier, Kummanam offered floral tributes in front of the statue of Swami Vivekananda at Kowdiar. BJP state president PS Sreedharan Pillai, BDJS state secretary NK Neelakandan Master, Fish Workers Coordination Committee chairman Stellas and BJP district president S Suresh accompanied him.Harivarasanam Trust patron Balamaniyamma had donated Rs 25,000 to Kummanam for the deposit amount.