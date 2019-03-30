Thiruvananthapuram student's journey from Malayalam medium to English elocution

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Government Law College student Anusruthi SS who bagged the first places in English elocution and debate at the Kerala University Youth Festival is unlike the other winners. Her view on service and society are a class apart from the other participants. Also, this is her first English elocution competition. "I studied in a Malayalam medium government school till Class X. I was mocked for my lack of English fluency when I joined a private school later in the city," says Anu. She recollects an incident from school, "I was not able to deliver a self-introduction in Class XII, but now I stand as a winner. This is a moment of pride for me."

Her mother and grandmother are her biggest cheerleaders. "My mother always says the one who never fails is not the winner but the one who does not get defeated is the winner. Her words had influenced me throughout my life," she says.

Anu supplements her piggy bank by emceeing at various functions. "I was an anchor on Kairali TV, but right now I'm concentrating more on academics," she says.

This law student finds ample time for NGOs and social activities. She currently works as a student legal advisor for an NGO that works for autistic children. "Desire is the cause of pain and I feel my ethics came from my life. The society is constrained by a set of mottos. We all have a goal but no humanism," says Anu.

Swami Vivekananda, Gautama Buddha and APJ Abdul Kalam are her biggest inspirations. "Their down-to-earth nature influences me. I personally believe in humanity over everything and the ethics of legends on humanity has enlightened me. Service these days had become a burlesque. Service according to me, is a duty and responsibility," she opines.

Anu aspires to be a civil servant. "I may not be able to make a change in the society but I can set myself as an example," she says. She wants to do selfless service for the society, especially for the orphans, those who are preys of human and sex trafficking. "I was brought up by the help of sponsors including Faizal Khan, managing director at NIMS Medicity and Fathima Miraz. The best return gift to those who have helped me is service," Anu says. She plans to associate with the UN to work for children.