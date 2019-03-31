Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

It was a sarcastic comment on myself: Shashi Tharoor on fish market tweet

Tharoor, as part of his electioneering, visited Connemara market in the city and sought votes from vendors and fishermen.

Published: 31st March 2019 02:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2019 11:57 AM

Shashi Tharoor holding a fish during his election campaign at Puthiyathura on Saturday

Shashi Tharoor holding a fish during his election campaign at Puthiyathura on Saturday| EXPRESS

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior Congress leader and UDF candidate from Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency, Shashi Tharoor, has found himself in a spot as his tweet over a local fish market and its odour has kicked up a row. After his ‘squeamish’ tweet invited criticism from the BJP and Left leadership, Tharoor on Saturday clarified it was just a sarcastic comment on himself.

Tharoor, as part of his electioneering, visited Connemara market in the city and sought votes from vendors and fishermen. After the visit, he tweeted: “Found a lot of enthusiasm at the fish market, even for a squeamishly vegetarian MP!”.

The tweet was accompanied by a photo. Pat came criticism from the Left and BJP. There were remarks he had tweeted and used an ornamental word to convey his disgust on the smell and odour at the fish market.

The Left front came out with a statement saying Tharoor has insulted the fishermen of the state who did yeoman service during the floods.

The BJP too came out against Tharoor. NDA candidate from Thiruvananthapuram, Kummanam Rajasekharan, said the Congress leader finds fishermen and the fish market places of nausea as he has a feeling he is superior to others.

With his tweet creating a controversy, Tharoor tweeted Kerala Leftist politicians cannot understand his English and asked them to refer the dictionary ‘Olam’.

