Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Mar Ivanios College wins overall title in Kerala University Youth Festival

The second and third positions were secured by University College and Government Women’s College, Vazhuthacaud with 142 and 140 points respectively.

Published: 31st March 2019 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2019 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The five-day-long Kerala University Youth Festival held on the university campus at Kariyavattom concluded with Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram, bagging the overall championship with 155 points.

The second and third positions were secured by University College and Government Women’s College, Vazhuthacaud. The two colleges had bagged 142 and 140 points respectively. While Krishna Ajith of Mar Ivanios College received the Kalathilakam award, Vishnu of SN College Chempazhanthy was awarded the Kalaprathibha award.

The awards were presented during the valedictory function that was inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The fest was attended by around 5,000 students from around 250 colleges affiliated to the University of Kerala.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mar Ivanios College Kerala University Youth Festival Vazhuthacaud Government Women’s College

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Gallery
Ever wondered where the Spanish captain's ruthless style and infinite energy come from ?Well he comes from Seville, the Spanish land famous for its bull fights. Ramos, of course, was a huge fan of the sport during his formative years and wanted to be in t
Happy Birthday Sergio Ramos: Interesting facts about Real Madrid's tough and fearless captain
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp