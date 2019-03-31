Mar Ivanios College wins overall title in Kerala University Youth Festival

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The five-day-long Kerala University Youth Festival held on the university campus at Kariyavattom concluded with Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram, bagging the overall championship with 155 points.

The second and third positions were secured by University College and Government Women’s College, Vazhuthacaud. The two colleges had bagged 142 and 140 points respectively. While Krishna Ajith of Mar Ivanios College received the Kalathilakam award, Vishnu of SN College Chempazhanthy was awarded the Kalaprathibha award.

The awards were presented during the valedictory function that was inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The fest was attended by around 5,000 students from around 250 colleges affiliated to the University of Kerala.