Suspected drone sighting again puts Thiruvananthapuram cops in a fix

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Five days after an unidentified flying object was spotted over the capital city, reports over spotting another one on Friday night put the city police in a fix. As per the reports, the flying device was spotted by a car driver over Palayam and Statue and he informed the police control room around 11.35 pm. However, the police could not find the ‘drone’ following a joint operation of the Museum and Cantonment police.

According to R Aditya, Deputy Commissioner of Police, the information was not credible and hence the investigation has not been initiated. “ The person who informed the police is still unsure about the object. We have done the first round of investigation and nothing has been found so far. Hence I don’t see any credibility on his information”, he said.

But the internal sources from the special branch said the police have summoned the persons who own drones to the commissioner’s office to verify that the information was true. Interestingly, the police could not find the owners of the flying object which was spotted last Monday.

It was five days ago, the city police launched a crackdown against those who operate drones illegally. Checks were held across the city and 24 drones were taken for examination. Out of this 15 drones were being operated without a licence from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. Two FIRs were registered in connection with the spotting of drones in Kovalam on March 22 at the police headquarters and near Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple on Monday night.

Earlier, the police had said the drone that was used for survey purpose went out of control and drifted towards Kovalam and nearby coastal areas. The police have also launched ‘Operation Udaan’ to probe drone sightings in the city. The cops are seeking the help of technical experts from the Air Force and ISRO while conducting the probe. The cops also have approached the suppliers, dealers and users of drones in a bid to glean information of illegal drone use from them. The police are also working out to find the details of private drone owners. The officers from the Central intelligence agencies and the military intelligence were shown the CCTV visuals of the drones.