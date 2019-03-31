Thiruvananthapuram LDF candidates C Divakaran and A Sampath file nominations

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : C Divakaran and A Sampath, LDF candidates in Thiruvananthapuram and Attingal constituencies, respectively, filed their nominations with the District Collector P Vasuki here on Saturday. C Divakaran, the sitting MLA from Nedumangad, reached the office of the presiding officer after offering flowers at the EMS memorial, accompanied by M Vijayakumar and Kadakampally Surendran. He submitted two sets of nominations.

As listed in the affidavit, there is an FIR against him in the Cantonment police station, which was registered following an agitation during the solar scandal agitations in 2015. He has listed movable assets worth Rs 20,47,891 and self-acquired asset worth Rs 9 lakh. His wife Hemalatha has movable assets worth Rs 25,59,054 and self-acquired assets worth Rs 30 lakh.

With C Divakaran, the total number of nominations filed so far in the constituency has become seven.

“The vibes I get from party workers as I filed nomination cement my strong belief that I will win. We are looking at a political contest and the people will choose wisely,” said C Divakaran after filing the nomination.

A Sampath, the sitting MP of Attingal, filed three sets of nomination papers. He has movable assets worth

Rs 27,39,608 while his wife has movable assets worth Rs 24,09,080. He has movable assets worth Rs 2,64,75,000. According to his affidavit, he has no FIRs against him. So far two candidates have filed nomination for Attingal constituency.