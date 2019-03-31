Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram rural police nab history-sheeter from UAE

Jishnu Baiju had fled to Dubai three Venjaramoodu after he attempted a murder three years ago.

HANDCUFF, ARREST

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The rural police nabbed history-sheeter Jishnu Baiju with the help of Interpol from the UAE after he fled Venjaramoodu on attempted murder three years ago. The accused has been brought to the capital and the interrogation is in progress. 

According to police, the incident took place on December 27, 2016 when the accused and his gang man-handled Amal Raj, who was a wayside fruit vendor, for refusing to pay ‘hafta’.  The assailants then tried to injure Amal Raj with a knife. The accused then fled to Dubai after the crime. 

TAGS
Thiruvananthapuram rural police Interpol Venjaramoodu 2016 attempted murder

