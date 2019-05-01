Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Forgotten caves of an erstwhile dynasty

The Vizhinjam rock-cut cave temple under the Archaeological Survey of India containing 8th-century rock-cut sculptures, is in a neglected state

The rock-cut cave temple at Vizhinjam that is considered as one of the earliest rock-cut cave temples in India B P Deepu

By Steena Das
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The rock-cut cave temple at Vizhinjam, believed to be one of the earliest rock-cut cave temples in India, is least familiar to Indians. But the temple is a paradise for the foreign tourists interested in archeology. "As many as 50 tourists visit the place during the tourist season and most of them are foreigners. The importance of the same is not known to the natives," says Anilkumar M, monumental staff at the temple.

The temple contains rock-cut sculptures of the eighth century dedicated to Vinandhara Dakshinamurthi and the outer wall has sculptures of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvathi. "The temple is believed to be built by 'Ay dynasty' for whom Vizhinjam was the administrative capital of the kingdom. The Ay dynasty is believed to have ruled over parts of southern India between the eighth and tenth centuries AD. The temple is considered to be the smallest rock-cut shrine in south India and is protected under the control of the Archaeological Survey of India since 1965," said N D Mhandhy, a retired foreman of Archaeological Survey of India.

According to the natives, illegal activities including drinking were a regular sight 10 months ago. However the presence of police officials patrolling during the night hours has brought an end to the same.Nevertheless, there is not even a signboard regarding the temple at the junction or in the surrounding areas. "The infrastructure and facility are not given importance. The pathway inside the temple is broken in some places and there are no boards kept in the place," said a Sankarankutty, a local resident.  

Ten months ago, plants invading the temple were cleared. L Sundharan was appointed to take care of maintenance. "I come here at 9 am and remain here till 5 pm. I try my best to keep the premises clean. We have intimated the officials regarding the broken ramps," said Sundharan.

However, the senior conservation assistant, Umesh C N, said, "Maintenance work including broken ramps, painting of the gate and grill will be done before September. Suggestion for a garden has been given to the horticulture department of Archaeological Survey of India located in Mysore."

Vizhinjam caves

